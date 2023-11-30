Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Business Report 2023: A $969 Million Market in 2022 - Forecast to 2030 - What to Expect in the Market in the Post COVID-19 Period

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions estimated at US$969 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Premise segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$123.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

The report also details competitor analysis of over 100 featured companies, including industry giants like GE Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips N.V., equips readers with invaluable industry insights, making the report a must-have tool in formulating strategic business decisions.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the Adoption of Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions

Growing Reliance on IT for Clinical Management of Patient Data Brings Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions into a Mainstream Technology in Cardiology Departments Worldwide: Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

How Implementation of Integrated IT Solutions is Benefitting Cardiology Departments

How Use of Analytics Software Can Help Cardiology Centers and Departments

Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Here's What to Expect in the Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market in the Post COVID-19 Period

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization of Healthcare

Digitalization to Revolutionize Healthcare & Boost the Role of IT in care Delivery & Management: Global Opportunity for Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Cardiology Space

Pent-up Demand and Emphasis on Reshaping Post-Pandemic Healthcare to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Rising Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Despite Efforts Aimed at Prevention, to Spur Growth in the Market

Robust Spending on Heart Disease Diagnosis & Treatments Strengthens the Business Case for Investments in Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in the United States for Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion) Mobile Software Solutions Emerge to Improve Cardiology Workflows

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize Cardiology Workflow Management

Launch of New and Revamped Platforms Bodes Well for Market Growth

