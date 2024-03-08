Global Cardiology Medical Imaging Informatics Market - Cloud-powered Telecardiology to Improve Access to Healthcare

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiology Medical Imaging Informatics Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cardiology is the second-largest generator of patient image data and reports, which need to be stored/archived, analyzed, and managed. This, coupled with hospitals' need to provide timely, high-quality care to patients, given the urgency of cardiology cases, necessitates a holistic view of cardiac patient data and a well-connected, enterprise-wide hospital informatics infrastructure, propelling the growth of efficient enterprise imaging informatics solutions in the cardiology specialty.

Hospitals face various challenges, such as radiologist/cardiologist burnout, rising costs, huge data silos, decentralized work environments, and the substantial time cardiologists spend on manual reporting. These factors create demand for robust cardiology image and data management, such as cardiology workflow solutions and structured reporting covering the unique needs of cardiology imaging.

Increased disease detection and diagnosis requirements also advance technology innovations across all modalities of cardiology imaging procedures, such as hybrid imaging and fusion imaging. These procedures create highly advanced images in large volumes and require appropriate cardiology diagnosis/interpretation solutions to decode/read and interpret images quickly.

As cardiology datasets increase, on-premises storage solutions will no longer be enough to manage the growing volume of cardiology data. This will drive the adoption of cloud-based cardiology image storage solutions, which are scalable and easily accessible from anywhere. Cardiology picture archive communication systems (PACS) are shifting toward cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) to meet the demand for a comprehensive, 360-degree view of patient health data from multiple disparate systems. CVIS enables a holistic view of a patient's health parameters and reduces the turnaround time for physicians to examine each patient.

Through this report, the analyst seeks to provide stakeholders with insights into the market and enable them to capture the opportunities available over the forecast period.

The report provides an overview of the global cardiology medical imaging informatics market, with a 5-year revenue forecast from 2024-2028. Cardiology informatics is an interdisciplinary field that uses data, information, and knowledge from cardiology health systems with information and communication systems for patient care with operational and financial efficiency for the enterprise. The geographical scope of this study covers 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East).

The study forecast is categorized into 4 segments:

Cardiology PACS includes cardiology image storage, archive, sharing, and viewing

Image Analysis and Visualization includes image analysis, processing, visualization, diagnosis, and interpretation solutions

Cardiology Workflows include cardiology image workflow orchestration, speech recognition and diagnosis reporting, cardiology clinical decision support solutions, business analytics solutions, patient data management, and care coordination solutions

Cardiology Enterprise Imaging Solutions

Other vital information:

Growth environment and market trends

Drivers and restraints

Revenue forecast and analysis by modules and regions

Competitive environment, including prominent participants' profiles, products, and revenues

Key Growth Opportunities

Multimodality Cardiac Imaging for Diagnostic Accuracy

Enterprise Imaging Platform Harmonizes with Cardiology PACS

Automation and Generative AI in Cardiology Workflow Optimization

AI-based Cardiology Image Reconstruction and Interpretation

Cloud-powered Telecardiology to Improve Access to Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Cardiology Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Geography

Demands in Cardiology Imaging Informatics

Factors Addressing Demand

Shift in Cardiology Procedures from Hospital Inpatient to Outpatient; CCTA is the Largest

Rise of Low-cost Cardiology Health Settings

Reimbursement and Regulatory Trends in Cardiology Imaging

Cloud Deployment in Cardiology Imaging Informatics

On-Premises vs Cloud PACS for Deployment in Cardiology Practices

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Cardiology Imaging Informatics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Module

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Cardiovascular PACS

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Cardiology PACS Integrating into Robust and Multifaceted CVIS

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Cardiology Image Analysis and Visualization

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Shift Toward Fully-automated Processing and High-level Digital Interpretation of Cardiac Images

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Cardiology Workflow Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Growing Demand for Structured Reporting

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Cardiology Enterprise Imaging

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Factors Driving Enterprise Imaging Adoption in Cardiology

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Profiles of Cardiology Imaging OEMs

Profiles of Pureplay Cardiology Imaging Informatics Vendors

Profiles of AI-based Companies Focused on Cardiology Imaging

Partnerships Advancing AI in Cardiac Imaging

M&As in Cardiology Imaging



