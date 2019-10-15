Global Cardiovascular Catheters Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardiovascular Catheters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$122.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$100.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters will reach a market size of US$480.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic PLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cardiovascular Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cardiovascular Catheters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cardiovascular Catheters Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters (Product) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters (Product)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters (Product) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters (Product)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters (Product) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters (Product) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: ASCs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: ASCs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Cardiovascular Catheters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Catheters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Japanese Cardiovascular Catheters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Cardiovascular Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cardiovascular Catheters Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Cardiovascular Catheters Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Catheters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Catheters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Cardiovascular Catheters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Cardiovascular Catheters Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Cardiovascular Catheters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cardiovascular

Catheters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Catheters Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Cardiovascular Catheters Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Cardiovascular Catheters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Catheters

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 155: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Catheters

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Cardiovascular Catheters

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Cardiovascular Catheters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Catheters in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Iranian Cardiovascular Catheters Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 176: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Catheters Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cardiovascular Catheters in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Catheters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Catheters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Cardiovascular Catheters Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Cardiovascular Catheters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Cardiovascular Catheters Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Cardiovascular Catheters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Cardiovascular Catheters Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Cardiovascular Catheters Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

GE HEALTHCARE

HANSEN MEDICAL

MEDTRONIC, INC.

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

