Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market (2021 to 2026) - by Drug Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 78.96 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 96.99 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.
According to WHO, around 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019. Cardiovascular diseases are rising owing to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets. Additionally, the rising geriatric population has further increased the incidences of cardiovascular diseases, globally. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is majorly driving the market growth. The key players are developing new novel drugs for cardiovascular diseases to meet the unmet needs is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.
However, stringent government regulations associated with the research and development of drugs and the patent expiry of various blockbuster drugs are hindering market growth.
The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Novartis AG, and Abbott Laboratories, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Number of Cardiovascular Disease
4.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.1.3 Existence of Numerous Novel Drugs
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Development of New Drugs
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancement in R&D for Effective Drugs
4.3.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Patent Expiry of Various Blockbuster Drugs
4.4.2 Side-Effects of Cardiovascular Drugs
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Antihypertensive
6.3 Antihyperlipidemic
6.4 Anticoagulants
6.5 Antiplatelet Drugs
6.6 Others
7 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Disease Indications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hypertension
7.3 Hyperlipidemia
7.4 Coronary Artery Disease
7.5 Arrhythmia
7.6 Others
8 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Route of Administration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oral
8.3 Parenteral
8.4 Others
9 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Mode of Purchase
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Prescription-Based Drugs
9.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs
10 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Drugs
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Branded Drugs
10.3 Generic Drugs
11 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospital Pharmacies
11.3 Retail Pharmacies
11.4 Online Pharmacies
11.5 Others
12 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 South America
12.3.1 Brazil
12.3.2 Argentina
12.3.3 Chile
12.3.4 Colombia
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 UK
12.4.2 France
12.4.3 Germany
12.4.4 Italy
12.4.5 Spain
12.4.6 Netherlands
12.4.7 Sweden
12.4.8 Russia
12.4.9 Rest of Europe
12.5 Asia-Pacific
12.5.1 China
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.3 India
12.5.4 Indonesia
12.5.5 Malaysia
12.5.6 South Korea
12.5.7 Australia
12.5.8 Sri Lanka
12.5.9 Thailand
12.5.10 Rest of APAC
12.6 Middle-East and Africa
12.6.1 Qatar
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 South Africa
12.6.4 United Arab Emirates
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.2 Astellas Pharma, Inc.
14.3 AstraZeneca plc
14.4 Amgen Inc
14.5 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
14.6 Bayer AG
14.7 Baxter International Inc
14.8 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
14.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.10 Cipla Ltd
14.11 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
14.12 Eli Lilly and Company
14.13 F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd
14.14 Gilead Science, Inc
14.15 GlaxoSmithKline plc
14.16 Johnson & Johnson
14.17 Lupin Ltd
14.18 Merck & Co Inc
14.19 Medicure Inc
14.20 Novartis AG
14.21 Otsuka Pharmaceutical
14.22 Pfizer Inc
14.23 Sanofi S.A.
14.24 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
14.25 Tadeka Pharmaceutical Company Limited
14.26 United Therapeutics Corporation
15 Appendix
