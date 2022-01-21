Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market (2021 to 2026) - by Drug Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 78.96 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 96.99 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.



According to WHO, around 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019. Cardiovascular diseases are rising owing to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets. Additionally, the rising geriatric population has further increased the incidences of cardiovascular diseases, globally. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is majorly driving the market growth. The key players are developing new novel drugs for cardiovascular diseases to meet the unmet needs is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.

However, stringent government regulations associated with the research and development of drugs and the patent expiry of various blockbuster drugs are hindering market growth.



The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Type, Disease Indications, Distribution Channel, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Novartis AG, and Abbott Laboratories, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Number of Cardiovascular Disease

4.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Existence of Numerous Novel Drugs

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Development of New Drugs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancement in R&D for Effective Drugs

4.3.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Patent Expiry of Various Blockbuster Drugs

4.4.2 Side-Effects of Cardiovascular Drugs

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antihypertensive

6.3 Antihyperlipidemic

6.4 Anticoagulants

6.5 Antiplatelet Drugs

6.6 Others



7 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Disease Indications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hypertension

7.3 Hyperlipidemia

7.4 Coronary Artery Disease

7.5 Arrhythmia

7.6 Others



8 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oral

8.3 Parenteral

8.4 Others



9 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Mode of Purchase

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prescription-Based Drugs

9.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs



10 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Drugs

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Branded Drugs

10.3 Generic Drugs



11 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospital Pharmacies

11.3 Retail Pharmacies

11.4 Online Pharmacies

11.5 Others



12 Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.3.3 Chile

12.3.4 Colombia

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Spain

12.4.6 Netherlands

12.4.7 Sweden

12.4.8 Russia

12.4.9 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Indonesia

12.5.5 Malaysia

12.5.6 South Korea

12.5.7 Australia

12.5.8 Sri Lanka

12.5.9 Thailand

12.5.10 Rest of APAC

12.6 Middle-East and Africa

12.6.1 Qatar

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 United Arab Emirates



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.2 Astellas Pharma, Inc.

14.3 AstraZeneca plc

14.4 Amgen Inc

14.5 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

14.6 Bayer AG

14.7 Baxter International Inc

14.8 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

14.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

14.10 Cipla Ltd

14.11 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

14.12 Eli Lilly and Company

14.13 F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

14.14 Gilead Science, Inc

14.15 GlaxoSmithKline plc

14.16 Johnson & Johnson

14.17 Lupin Ltd

14.18 Merck & Co Inc

14.19 Medicure Inc

14.20 Novartis AG

14.21 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

14.22 Pfizer Inc

14.23 Sanofi S.A.

14.24 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

14.25 Tadeka Pharmaceutical Company Limited

14.26 United Therapeutics Corporation



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9xrmk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets