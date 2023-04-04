Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2023: Trends, Players and Financials for Every Deal Since 2016

Apr 04, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of cardiovascular disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.
- Trends in cardiovascular partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Cardiovascular partnering agreement structure
- Cardiovascular partnering contract documents
- Top cardiovascular deals by value
- Most active cardiovascular dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering cardiovascular deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cardiovascular dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cardiovascular dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading cardiovascular deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active cardiovascular dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to cardiovascular deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all cardiovascular partnering deals by specific cardiovascular target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific cardiovascular therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all cardiovascular partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cardiovascular partnering and dealmaking since 2016.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cardiovascular technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cardiovascular trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials includes:
- Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 850 cardiovascular deal records
- The leading cardiovascular deals by value since 2016
The report includes deals for the following indications: Abdominal aortic aneurysm, Angina, Arrhythmia, Atrial fibrillation, Long QT syndrome, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular fibrillation, Ventricular tachycardia, Atherosclerosis, Breathlessness, Cardiogenic shock, Cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), Chest pain, Congenital heart disease, Congestive heart failure, Coronary artery disease, Ductus arteriosus, Fatigue, Hypercholesterolemia, Hypertension, Intermittent claudication, Ischemic heart disease, Limb ischemia, Marfan's Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Oedema (excess fluid), Palpitations, Peripheral arterial disease, Thrombus (blood clot), Valvular heart disease, Aortic stenosis, Restenosis, Varicose veins, plus other cardiovascular indications.
In Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 cardiovascular deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Selection of Companies Mentioned
- 1A Pharma
- 3PrimeDx
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- 4D Pharma
- 4SC Discovery
- 36 Strategies General Trading
- 480 Biomedical
- A&D Medical
- A&E Medical
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- AADi
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Vascular Devices
- Abiomed
- Ab Medica
- Abyrx
- Acasti Pharma
- Accenture
- Access Scientific
- Access Vascular
- ACEA Biosciences
- Acino Pharma
- Actelion
- Actuated Cardio Engineering
- Actuated Medical
- Acutus Medical
- ADAS 3D Medical
- AddUp
- Admedus
- Admera Health
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics
- Advanced Catheter Therapies
- Advanced Cooling Therapy
- Adventus Ventures
- Aegerion Pharmaceutical
- Aerolase
- Agena Bioscience
- Agilent Technologies
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akers Biosciences
- Akrimax Pharmaceutical
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
- Alibaba Health
- AliveCor
- Allegiance Health Foundation
- Allergan
- Alliance Medical
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Altrix Medical
- Amarin
- Amarna Therapeutics
- American College of Emergency Physicians
- American College of Physicians Foundation
- American College of Surgeons
- American Heart/Stroke Association
- American Heart Association
- AmeriCares
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- AmorChem
- Amos Gazit
- AnaBios
- Analog Devices
- AnaMar
- Angel Medical Systems
- AnGes MG
- Angiodynamics
- Angion Biomedica
- Angionetics
- AngioSoma
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Antares Pharma
- Antaros Medical
- Anthem
- Anthos Therapeutics
- AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
- APAC Scientific
- Apicore
- Aplagon
- Apollo Hospitals Group
- Apotex
- Apple
- Applied Medical
- Aptahem
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals
- Ardelyx
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- argenx
- Argon Medical Devices
- Armetheon
- Aronora
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Arteriae
- Arterial Health International
- Arterial Remodeling Technologies
- Asahi Intecc
- Ashland-Boyd County Health Department
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aspen Global
- Aspen Holding
- Aspire Health Science
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation
- Atelerix
- Athersys
- Atnahs Pharma
- AutoGenomics
- Autotelic
- Aviir Diagnostics
- Awamedica
- Axiogenesis
- Axol Bioscience
- Aziyo Biologics
- Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Bayer Healthcare
- Bay Labs
- B Braun
- Beijing Leadman Biochemistry
- Beijing SL Pharma
- Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Bened Biomedical
- Berg
- Bertin Pharma
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bina Technologies
- BioCardia
- Bioengineering Laboratories
- Biofourmis
- BioHeart
- BioLamina
- BIOLIFE4D
- BioLife Solutions
- Biomerics
- BioSig Technologies
- Biostar
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals
- Biotectix
- BioTelemetry
- Biotricity
- Biotronik
- BioVectra
- Bioventix
- Biovic Sdn bhd
- Bird Foundation
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- BodyTrace
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boryung Pharmaceutical
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Boston Scientific
- Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham Young University
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- Brooks Automation
- Burgerhospital
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Caladrius Biosciences
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- California Institute of Technology
- Canadian Institutes of Health Research
- Capellabio
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Caprion Proteomics
- Cardiac Insight
- Cardiac Life
- Cardinal Health
- CardiNor
- Cardio3 Biosciences Asia Holdings
- CardioDx
- CardioFocus
- CardioLogic
- Cardiome Pharma
- Cardiorentis
- Cardiovascular Cell Therapy Research Network
- Cardiovascular Research Foundation
- Cardiovascular Systems
- Cardiowise
- Cardium Therapeutics
- Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
- CareDx
- CareLearning
- Carestream Health
- CareTaker Medical
- Carmat
- Carmel Pharma
- Carrum Health
- Casebia Therapeutics
- Case Western Reserve University
- CASI Pharmaceuticals
- CAS Medical Systems
- Catherine's Health Center
- Catheter Precision
- CDC Foundation
- Cedars-Sinai Health System
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celgene
- Celladon
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- CELLINK
- CellProThera
- Cell Therapy
- Celltrion
- Cellular Logistics
- CeloNova BioSciences
- Celyad
- Center for Biomarker Research in Medicine
- Center for Connected Health
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Centron Diagnostics
- Cevec Pharmaceuticals
- Chameleon BioSurfaces
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chek Diagnostics
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Children's Heart Foundation
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children's Medical Research Institute
- Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)
- China Grand Pharmaceutical
- China Medical System
- Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund
- Chinese Society of Cardiology
- Chong Kun Dang
- Christiana Care Health System
- Cilag AG
- C Illies
- CinCor Pharma
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla Medpro
- Citius Pharmaceuticals
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- ClearFlow
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland HeartLab
- Clinlogix
- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
- Cofactor Genomics
- Colibri Heart Valve
- College of Life Science of Northwest University
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Conavi Medical
- Concordia Healthcare
- Contatti Medical
- Cook Medical
- Coqui RadioPharmaceuticals
- Cordis
- CorDynamics
- CoreRx Pharma
- Corindus Vascular Robotics
- CorMatrix Cardiovascular
- Coroneo
- CorpMedical
- Correvio
- CorVascular
- Corvia Medical
- Corvida Medical
- Corvidia Therapeutics
- Covalon Technologies
- Covance
- Covidien
- Covis Pharmaceutical
- Cranford Pharmaceuticals
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Critical Diagnostics
- Crown Bioscience
- Cryolife
- CSL
- Cure Duchenne
- CVie
- CyberHeart
- Cyclenium Pharma
- Cynata Therapeutics
- Cytori Therapeutics
- CytoSorbents
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Daiichi Sankyo
- DalCor Pharmaceuticals
- Dalhousie University
- Dassault Systems
- DaVinci Biomedical Research Products
- DecImmune Therapeutics
- deCODE Genetics
- Delta
- Deltex Medical
- Denovo Biopharma
- Department of Defense
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Dewpoint Therapeutics
- Diablo Clinical Research
- diaDexus
- DiA Imaging Analysis
- Diaxonhit
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- DiNAQOR
- Dizal Pharmaceutical
- Dogma Therapeutics
- Domainex
- Dorizoe Lifesciences
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Drukier Institute for Children's Health
- DSM
- Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore
- Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)
- Duke University
- Duke University Medical Center
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- EB Neuro
- eCardio Diagnostics
- Eddingpharm
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
- Eko
- ELC Group
- Electrical Geodesics
- Elexopharm
- Eli Lilly
- Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department
- Embolitech
- EmboMedics
- Emory University
- Enamine
- Endo International
- Endologix
- Endospan
- Endotronix
- Enterprise Partners Venture Capital
- ENYO Pharma
- Epsilon
- Erasmus University Medical Center
- ERS Genomics
- ERT
- Esaote
- Esperion Therapeutics
- Espero Pharmaceuticals
- Eurolab Especialidades Medicinales de Eurofar
- European Commission
- European Innovation Council
- Event Cardio Group
- Everest Medicines
- Excelera Network
- Exelixis
- Expression Analysis
- ExScientia
- FABPulous
- Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
- FEops
- FibriCheck
- Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M.
- First Check Diagnostics
- FitBit
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Foundation for Community Partnerships
- Frankfurt University Hospital
- FSD Pharma
- Fujifilm
- Fujifilm medical systems
- Fundacion Progreso y Salud
- Fu Wai Hospital
- G3 Pharmaceuticals
- Galenicum Health
- Gardia Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6hila
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article