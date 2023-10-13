Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030 - High Adoption Of Preventive Healthcare Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Doppler, 3/4D), By Display (Color, B/W), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 4.96%

The key driver behind the growth of cardiovascular ultrasounds is the advancement in imaging technologies, which has enhanced the accuracy and resolution of echocardiography machines. This improvement facilitates easier disease identification and diagnosis for healthcare providers, offering non-invasive diagnostic options that are preferred over invasive procedures.

Cardiovascular ultrasounds offer several advantages over traditional methods, including quicker recovery, reduced hospitalization time, and fewer post-operative complications. These benefits, combined with the increasing elderly population, are expected to drive the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound diagnoses in the coming years.

In 2022, North America dominated the market due to factors such as a favorable reimbursement system and the presence of numerous industry players. The region's growing elderly population, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure, is poised to further boost market growth. Additionally, rising health consciousness among individuals is driving demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the cardiovascular ultrasound (CVUS) market. Elective procedures, including those related to CVUS, faced delays during the pandemic, resulting in reduced demand for imaging equipment and services. However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, leading to increased usage of portable devices and expanding the CVUS market.

Key Highlights from the Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Report:

The global cardiovascular ultrasound in the healthcare market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.01 billion in 2023.

in 2022 and is projected to reach in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.96% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 4.01 billion by 2030.

by 2030. North America held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 29.1% of the revenue share, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

