Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030 - High Adoption Of Preventive Healthcare Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Doppler, 3/4D), By Display (Color, B/W), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 4.96%

The key driver behind the growth of cardiovascular ultrasounds is the advancement in imaging technologies, which has enhanced the accuracy and resolution of echocardiography machines. This improvement facilitates easier disease identification and diagnosis for healthcare providers, offering non-invasive diagnostic options that are preferred over invasive procedures.

Cardiovascular ultrasounds offer several advantages over traditional methods, including quicker recovery, reduced hospitalization time, and fewer post-operative complications. These benefits, combined with the increasing elderly population, are expected to drive the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound diagnoses in the coming years.

In 2022, North America dominated the market due to factors such as a favorable reimbursement system and the presence of numerous industry players. The region's growing elderly population, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure, is poised to further boost market growth. Additionally, rising health consciousness among individuals is driving demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the cardiovascular ultrasound (CVUS) market. Elective procedures, including those related to CVUS, faced delays during the pandemic, resulting in reduced demand for imaging equipment and services. However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, leading to increased usage of portable devices and expanding the CVUS market.

Key Highlights from the Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Report:

  The global cardiovascular ultrasound in the healthcare market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.01 billion in 2023.
  • The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.96% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 4.01 billion by 2030.
  • North America held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 29.1% of the revenue share, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Company Profiles

  • Canon Medical Systems
  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Hitachi Healthcare Americas
  • Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Chison Wuxi Xiangsheng Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Dynamic
3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.1.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases
3.1.1.2 High Adoption Of Preventive Healthcare
3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.1.2.1 Slower Approval
3.1.2.2 Reimbursement Policies
3.2 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Analysis Tools
3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.2.2 Pestel Analysis

Chapter 4 Type Business Analysis
4.1 Definitions And Scope
4.2 Type Market Share Analysis
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Following
4.5 Transthoracic Echocardiography
4.6 Transesophageal Echocardiography
4.7 Fetal Echocardiography

Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis
5.1 Definitions And Scope
5.2 Technology Market Share Analysis
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Following
5.5 2d
5.6 3d/4d
5.7 Doppler

Chapter 6 Display Business Analysis
6.1 Definitions And Scope
6.2 Display Market Share Analysis
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Following
6.5 B/W
6.6 Color

Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis
7.1 Definitions And Scope
7.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis
7.3 Segment Dashboard
7.4 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Following
7.5 Hospitals
7.6 Diagnostic Centers
7.7 Ambulatory Care Centers

Chapter 8 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2 Regional Market Dashboard

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Key Company Profiles
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Performance
9.1.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

