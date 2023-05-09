Global Cargo Drone Market Report 2023: Players Include Arc Aerosystems, Bae Systems, Bell Textron and Dronamics

May 09, 2023, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cargo Drone Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Solution, by Range, by Payload, by End- User, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cargo Drone Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 10.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.50% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus
- Airspace Experience Technologies Inc.
- Arc Aerosystems
- Bae Systems
- Bell Textron Inc.
- Dronamics
- Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
- Dufour Aerospace
- Ehang
- Elroy Air
- Flying Basket
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or cargo drone commonly known as a drone, can deliver small packages. They typically have 4 - 8 propellers, attach packages below their bodies to create thrust, and have rechargeable batteries. Drones can be controlled independently or remotely the individual can control numerous drones at once.
Cargo drone comes in small, mid, and large sizes, with different performance capabilities such as regarding maximum payload and range. It provides safe, automated aerial transport of heavy materials to virtually any location.
Market Drivers
The increasing demand for cargo drone for logistics & transportation minimizes urban traffic and CO2 emissions, speed-up delivery services, reaches difficult places and operates continuously without the need for shift work.
Compared to the traditional method, the use of cargo drone in logistics & transportation can change the economics for small & medium-sized goods. These factors propel the growth of the global cargo drone market.
Furthermore, the service providers offer users the drone-as-a-service (DaaS) model which is more accessible, allowing for business growth and the creation of new revenue streams.
Market Restraints
Uncertainty in regulations and clear guidelines on the safe & practical flight of drones over people & their homes, cybersecurity issues related to drones, and short flying duration are the factors that hamper the growth of the global cargo drone market.
Market Segmentation
By Solution
- Platform
- Software
- Infrastructure
By Range
- Close-Range
- Short-Range
- Mid-Range
- Long-Range
By Payload
- 10-49 Kg
- 50-149 Kg
- 150-249 Kg
- 250-499 Kg
- 500-999Kg
- above 1000 Kg
By End-User
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Defense
- Maritime
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d8rh5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article