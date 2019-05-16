Global Cargo Inspection Market Forecasts 2019-2024: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.23% to Reach US$1,997.215 Million

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cargo Inspection Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cargo inspection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% to reach US$1,997.215 million by 2024, from US$1,557.757 million in 2018.

Increasing demand for transport infrastructure coupled with growing concerns regarding quality assurance of commodities is some of the major factors driving the demand for cargo inspection solutions. In addition, rising security concerns and efforts to curb the illegal sale and transport of goods through ports will further add to the growing demand for these solutions.

However, the presence of stringent and complicated industry standards varying from region to region will restrict the growing demand for these solutions. The demand for these services is projected to grow at an impressive rate in the Asia Pacific region owing to increasing export-oriented manufacturing policies and the presence of favourable trade agreements in the region.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are COMET Group, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group PLC, ADANI, EBCO Systems, Cotecna Inspections, Leidos, and Varex Imaging Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Cargo Inspection Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

6. Global Cargo Inspection Market by Industry Vertical

6.1. Oil and Gas

6.2. Mining

6.3. Agriculture

6.4. Others

7. Global Cargo Inspection Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Comet Group

9.2. Bureau Veritas

9.3. Intertek Group Plc

9.4. Adani

9.5. Ebco Systems

9.6. Cotecna Inspections

9.7. Leidos

9.8. Varex Imaging Corporation

9.9. Schutter Group

9.10. Cargo Inspections International Limited

