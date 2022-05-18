Global Carotenoids Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Prices have Dropped for Number of Products, while Market Value has Risen for Others

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Carotenoids 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While no new types of carotenoids have come on the market in the last three years and no fundamentally new manufacturing technology has been introduced, the market for carotenoids has changed significantly for some product segments. Prices have dropped for a number of products while market value has risen for others.



Producers and users of carotenoids need an up-to-date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning. The report may also help players in other ingredient markets that are considering diversifying to determine whether carotenoids would be a good fit.



The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids:

Annatto

Astaxanthin

Beta-carotene

Beta-apo-8-carotenal

Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester

Canthaxanthin

Capsanthin and paprika extract

Lutein

Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

The Report Includes

70 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of the global market for carotenoids

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics

Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications

Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments and regional distribution

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., Kemistar Industries Inc and Vidya Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Recent Developments in the Global Market

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Types of Commercial Carotenoids

Trends in Major Application Segments

Carotenoid Trends in Food

Carotenoid Trends in Feed

Carotenoid Trends in Cosmetics

Carotenoid Trends in Nutritional Supplements

Carotenoid Market

Competitiveness of Individual Carotenoids

Chapter 4 Principles of Production

Chemical Synthesis Route

Fermentation Route

The Algae Route: Open Pond System

The Algae Route: Photo-Bioreactor System

Extraction from Botanical Material

Extraction from Crude Palm Oil

Extraction of Bixin and Norbixin from Annatto Seed

Chapter 5 Industry Structure and Markets for Annatto

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Markets for Astaxanthin

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Markets for Beta-Carotene

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Overview

Consumption by Application

Consumption by Type of Production Method

Consumption of Beta-Carotene by Type of Formulation

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Carotenal

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Ester

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Chapter 10 Industry Structure and Markets for Canthaxanthin

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Coloring Egg Yolks

Fish Pigmentation

Food Coloring

Supplement, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Markets for Capsanthin and Paprika Extracts

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 12 Industry Structure and Markets for Lutein

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Lutein for Feed Applications

Lutein for Supplements

Lutein for Food and Other Applications

Pricing

Lutein for Feed

Lutein for Supplements

Market Shares

Lutein for Feed Applications

Lutein for Supplements

Current and Future Market

Chapter 13 Industry Structure and Markets for Lycopene

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 14 Industry Structure and Markets for Zeaxanthin

Product Characteristics

History

Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations

Consumption Trends

Pricing

Market Shares

Current and Future Market

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Allied Biotech Corp.

Basf

Carotech Berhad

Chr. Hansen

Cyanotech Corp.

Deinove Sas

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Dohler Group

E.I.D. Parry

Hangzhou Pharmchemical Co. Ltd.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm

Novus International

Syntake Chemical

Vidya Europe Sas

Wuhan Hezhong Bio-Chemical Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Zipont Chem Tech Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqm7br

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets