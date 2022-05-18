Global Carotenoids Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Prices have Dropped for Number of Products, while Market Value has Risen for Others

May 18, 2022, 06:00 ET
While no new types of carotenoids have come on the market in the last three years and no fundamentally new manufacturing technology has been introduced, the market for carotenoids has changed significantly for some product segments. Prices have dropped for a number of products while market value has risen for others.
Producers and users of carotenoids need an up-to-date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning. The report may also help players in other ingredient markets that are considering diversifying to determine whether carotenoids would be a good fit.
The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids:
- Annatto
- Astaxanthin
- Beta-carotene
- Beta-apo-8-carotenal
- Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester
- Canthaxanthin
- Capsanthin and paprika extract
- Lutein
- Lycopene
- Zeaxanthin
The Report Includes
- 70 data tables and 35 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for carotenoids
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics
- Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications
- Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments and regional distribution
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., Kemistar Industries Inc and Vidya Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Recent Developments in the Global Market
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Types of Commercial Carotenoids
- Trends in Major Application Segments
- Carotenoid Trends in Food
- Carotenoid Trends in Feed
- Carotenoid Trends in Cosmetics
- Carotenoid Trends in Nutritional Supplements
- Carotenoid Market
- Competitiveness of Individual Carotenoids
Chapter 4 Principles of Production
- Chemical Synthesis Route
- Fermentation Route
- The Algae Route: Open Pond System
- The Algae Route: Photo-Bioreactor System
- Extraction from Botanical Material
- Extraction from Crude Palm Oil
- Extraction of Bixin and Norbixin from Annatto Seed
Chapter 5 Industry Structure and Markets for Annatto
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Markets for Astaxanthin
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Markets for Beta-Carotene
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Overview
- Consumption by Application
- Consumption by Type of Production Method
- Consumption of Beta-Carotene by Type of Formulation
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Carotenal
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Ester
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
Chapter 10 Industry Structure and Markets for Canthaxanthin
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Coloring Egg Yolks
- Fish Pigmentation
- Food Coloring
- Supplement, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Markets for Capsanthin and Paprika Extracts
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 12 Industry Structure and Markets for Lutein
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Lutein for Feed Applications
- Lutein for Supplements
- Lutein for Food and Other Applications
- Pricing
- Lutein for Feed
- Lutein for Supplements
- Market Shares
- Lutein for Feed Applications
- Lutein for Supplements
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 13 Industry Structure and Markets for Lycopene
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 14 Industry Structure and Markets for Zeaxanthin
- Product Characteristics
- History
- Government Regulations, Production Technologies and Formulations
- Consumption Trends
- Pricing
- Market Shares
- Current and Future Market
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Algatechnologies Ltd.
- Allied Biotech Corp.
- Basf
- Carotech Berhad
- Chr. Hansen
- Cyanotech Corp.
- Deinove Sas
- Divis Laboratories Ltd.
- Dohler Group
- E.I.D. Parry
- Hangzhou Pharmchemical Co. Ltd.
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Koninklijke Dsm
- Novus International
- Syntake Chemical
- Vidya Europe Sas
- Wuhan Hezhong Bio-Chemical Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- Wuhan Zipont Chem Tech Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd.
