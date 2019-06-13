Global Carotenoids Market Report 2019 with Analysis on Astaxanthin: A High-Value Product with Application in Food & Feed Industries

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Carotenoids 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carotenoids in both US$ Thousand and Tons by the following Product Segments:

Beta-Carotene

Lutein

Astaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Annatto

Capsanthin

Others

Further, the market is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications in value terms:

Animal Feed

Food

Others

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carotenoids: Essential Role in Colorants and Food & Feed Supplements

List of Major Carotenoids and Their Key Functions

Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions Remain the Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Stable Economic Scenario Improves Market Prospects in the Short-term

Natural Carotenoids Rapidly Gaining over Synthetic Carotenoids

Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Marks Carotenoids Market

Leading Players in the Global Carotenoids Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DDW The Colour House, Dohler, DowDuPont, Kemin Industries, Lycored, Royal DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players in the Global Vitamin A Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Adisseo, BASF, Royal DSM, Xiamen Kingdomway, Zhejiang Medicine, Zhejiang NHU, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese and Indian Companies Gain Prominence on Production Front

Chinese Players Bet on Natural Astaxanthins



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Trends & Developments in Product Markets

Astaxanthin: A High-Value Product with Application in Food & Feed Industries

Aquafeed Segment Leads Demand for Astaxanthin

Fish Food Spurs Demand for Astaxanthin

Farmed and Wild Caught (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Natural Astaxanthin Market Benefits from Consumer Preference for Natural Products

Astaxanthin: New Product Launches Focus on Food Supplements Market

Rising Demand for Eye Health Supplements Drives Astaxanthin Market

Competitive Scenario

Select Commercial Products based on Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene: The Largest Carotenoid Product Category

Food & Beverages Segment Leads Beta-Carotene Market

Competition: BASF & DSM Reign Beta-Carotene Market

Select Commercial Products based on Beta-Carotene

Canthaxanthin

Contracting Sales Characterize Market

Capsanthin

Emerging as a Key Compound for Red Coloring

Lutein

Falling Prices Characterize Market

Select Commercial Products based on Lutein

Annatto

Sustained Demand for Natural Colors in Dairy Products Spurs Growth

Lycopene Goes Beyond Traditional End-Use Markets

Select Commercial Products based on Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

Significant Role in Eye Health

Select Commercial Products based on Zeaxanthin

Increasing Demand for Animal Feed to Fuel Carotenoids Market

Significance & Sources of Carotenoids in Aquafeed

Sources of Astaxanthin in Aquaculture

Food & Food Supplements Market

Significant Potential for Growth

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Natural Colorants Used in Dietary Supplements and Fortified Foods

Improving Consumer Awareness to Boost Carotenoids Demand in Food Supplements Market

Carotenoids

A Key Ingredient of the High-Performance Functional Beverage Category

Food Companies Keen on Licensing Carotenoid-Producing Probiotics

Carotenoids Emerge as a Potential Cure for Cancers, Diabetes and Eye Disorders

Study Demonstrates Support for Carotenoids Role in Reducing Risk of AMD

Focus on Cancer Prevention & Management

Carotenoids Come into Play

Diabetes Epidemic

Carotenoids Gain Prominence in Reducing Risk Levels

Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes in Urban and Rural Areas (2015 & 2040) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carotenoids Help Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts

Personal Care & Cosmeceuticals

An Emerging Market Opportunity

Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics

Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market

Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case

Increasing Carotenoid Intake with Bio-fortified Crops

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market Prospects

Aging Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Urban Sprawl



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Structure of Carotenoids: The Ball-Stick Model

Applications of Carotenoids

Major Health Benefits

Carotenoids

Classification

Beta-Carotene

Benefits of Beta-Carotene

Beta-Carotene Prevents Macular Degeneration

Beta-Carotene

Injurious to Smokers' Health

Tomato Peels Contain Beta-Carotene

Natural Beta-Carotene Cures Crohn's Syndrome

Carrots Carry Anti-Allergens

Lutein

Essential for Healthy Vision

Prevents Cancer

Keeps Heart Healthy

Astaxanthin

Advantages of Astaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Biosynthesis of Canthaxanthins

Applications of Canthaxanthin

Effects of Canthaxanthin on Humans

Other Carotenoids

Annatto

Apocarotenal

Lycopene

Lycopene Protects Prostate

Healthy Heart with Lycopene

Lycopene Protects Pancreas

Lycopene May Cause Lycopenemia

Zeaxanthin



4. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Beijing Researchers Assess Positive Effect of Beta-Carotene on Diabetes

Alpha Carotene Plays Critical Role in Preserving Optimal Health

New Study Identifies Inverse Correlation Between Dietary Carotenoids & Lung Cancer

Australian Team Demonstrates Role of Dietary Carotenoids in Skin Yellowness

DuPont Introduces Beta Carotene into Sorghum Plant in Breakthrough Development

Algatechnologies Develops Functional Confectionery with Astaxanthin

Beta-cryptoxanthin Proven to Counter Abdominal Obesity

McGill University Demonstrates Antitumor Effect of -Carotene

University of Glasgow and University of Toronto Examine the Role of Carotenoids to Harvest Solar Energy

Researchers Study New Method for Carotenoids Production by Using Green Sulfur Bacteria



5. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INNOVATIONS/ INTRODUCTIONS

AstaReal Receives USP Verified Dietary Ingredient Certificate for AstaReal L10

Nutrex Hawaii Receives IGEN Verification for BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin

OmniActive Bags Self-Affirmed GRAS Notification for OmniXan-RS

Algatechnologies Receives USDA NOP Certification for Select AstaPure Products

Cyanotech Receives IFANCA Halal Certification for BioAstin SCE 5 & BioAstin Soft Gels

BASF Launches Lucarotin 10 CWD/O Plus Orange Colorant

Tetra Introduces KOI Beauty First

Chr. Hansen Rolls Out New Color Solutions

Kemin Receives New Food Material Approval for Naturally- Sourced Zeaxanthin in China

Algatechnologies Introduces AstaPure 3% Astaxanthin Powder

Archer Daniels Develops Unique Extracts of Rich Beta-Carotene and Anthocyanins

Nutrex Hawaii Receives NAXA Verified Seal for BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin Products

Algae Health Sciences Bags Ecocert Certification for Haematococcus Pluvialis Crop

Nafoods Group Introduces Gac Fruit Juice

Algatechnologies Receives Verification by Non-GMO Project

DDW Introduces New Clear Liquid Color Emulsions

Algatechnologies Introduces AstaPure 5% Natural Astaxanthin Oleoresin

Chr. Hansen Launches CapColors Orange 057 WSS Colorant

Solix Algredients Introduces Solasta Astaxanthin



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Kemin Industries Acquires Agri-Marketing

Sensient Technologies to Acquire GlobeNatural

DowDuPont Acquires FMC's Health & Nutrition Business

Lycored Divests Premix to Prinova Group to Focus on Carotenoids Business

Kemin Inaugurates New Worldwide Headquarters

Lycored Teams Up with Algatechnologies

Valensa International Receives US Patent for EyePro MD Formula

Algatech Launches American Subsidiary

Algal Scientific Collaborates with Valensa International to Commercialize PureAlgal Branded Ingredients

Deinove Commences Phase II Program for Industrial Carotenoid Production Project

Kemin Opens New Manufacturing Unit & Laboratory in Russia

PHI Group Collaborates with TNB Vietnam

Hawkins Acquires Stauber Performance Ingredients

DEINOVE Teams Up with Processium for Industrial Carotenoid Production

Deinove Takes Up Development of New Carotenoid Molecules

AlgaTechnologies Signs Distribution Agreement with NaturaExtracta to Sell AstaPure in Mexico

Prinova to Distribute Lycored's Products in North America

DSM and Kemin Launch New Forms of Zeaxanthin and Lutein

Piveg Expands Carotenoid Production in Mexico

DEINOVE and POS Bio-Sciences in Strategic Partnership for Development of Carotenoid Production

Cyanotech Expands Distribution of Nutrex Brand

Algatech Enters into Long-term Collaboration Agreement with Fujifilm for AstaPure

Carotech Renames as ExcelVite



