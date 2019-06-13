Global Carotenoids Market Report 2019 with Analysis on Astaxanthin: A High-Value Product with Application in Food & Feed Industries
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carotenoids in both US$ Thousand and Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Beta-Carotene
- Lutein
- Astaxanthin
- Canthaxanthin
- Annatto
- Capsanthin
- Others
Further, the market is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications in value terms:
- Animal Feed
- Food
- Others
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Algatechnologies, Ltd. (Israel)
- Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
- Cyanotech Corporation (USA)
- DDW The Colour House (USA)
- Dhler Group (Germany)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- ExcelVite Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Lycored Ltd. (Israel)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
- Valensa International, LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carotenoids: Essential Role in Colorants and Food & Feed Supplements
List of Major Carotenoids and Their Key Functions
Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions Remain the Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Growth
Stable Economic Scenario Improves Market Prospects in the Short-term
Natural Carotenoids Rapidly Gaining over Synthetic Carotenoids
Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition Marks Carotenoids Market
Leading Players in the Global Carotenoids Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DDW The Colour House, Dohler, DowDuPont, Kemin Industries, Lycored, Royal DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players in the Global Vitamin A Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Adisseo, BASF, Royal DSM, Xiamen Kingdomway, Zhejiang Medicine, Zhejiang NHU, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese and Indian Companies Gain Prominence on Production Front
Chinese Players Bet on Natural Astaxanthins
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Trends & Developments in Product Markets
Astaxanthin: A High-Value Product with Application in Food & Feed Industries
Aquafeed Segment Leads Demand for Astaxanthin
Fish Food Spurs Demand for Astaxanthin
Farmed and Wild Caught (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Natural Astaxanthin Market Benefits from Consumer Preference for Natural Products
Astaxanthin: New Product Launches Focus on Food Supplements Market
Rising Demand for Eye Health Supplements Drives Astaxanthin Market
Competitive Scenario
Select Commercial Products based on Astaxanthin
Beta-Carotene: The Largest Carotenoid Product Category
Food & Beverages Segment Leads Beta-Carotene Market
Competition: BASF & DSM Reign Beta-Carotene Market
Select Commercial Products based on Beta-Carotene
Canthaxanthin
Contracting Sales Characterize Market
Capsanthin
Emerging as a Key Compound for Red Coloring
Lutein
Falling Prices Characterize Market
Select Commercial Products based on Lutein
Annatto
Sustained Demand for Natural Colors in Dairy Products Spurs Growth
Lycopene Goes Beyond Traditional End-Use Markets
Select Commercial Products based on Lycopene
Zeaxanthin
Significant Role in Eye Health
Select Commercial Products based on Zeaxanthin
Increasing Demand for Animal Feed to Fuel Carotenoids Market
Significance & Sources of Carotenoids in Aquafeed
Sources of Astaxanthin in Aquaculture
Food & Food Supplements Market
Significant Potential for Growth
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Natural Colorants Used in Dietary Supplements and Fortified Foods
Improving Consumer Awareness to Boost Carotenoids Demand in Food Supplements Market
Carotenoids
A Key Ingredient of the High-Performance Functional Beverage Category
Food Companies Keen on Licensing Carotenoid-Producing Probiotics
Carotenoids Emerge as a Potential Cure for Cancers, Diabetes and Eye Disorders
Study Demonstrates Support for Carotenoids Role in Reducing Risk of AMD
Focus on Cancer Prevention & Management
Carotenoids Come into Play
Diabetes Epidemic
Carotenoids Gain Prominence in Reducing Risk Levels
Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes in Urban and Rural Areas (2015 & 2040) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Carotenoids Help Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
Personal Care & Cosmeceuticals
An Emerging Market Opportunity
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market
Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
Increasing Carotenoid Intake with Bio-fortified Crops
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market Prospects
Aging Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Urban Sprawl
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Structure of Carotenoids: The Ball-Stick Model
Applications of Carotenoids
Major Health Benefits
Carotenoids
Classification
Beta-Carotene
Benefits of Beta-Carotene
Beta-Carotene Prevents Macular Degeneration
Beta-Carotene
Injurious to Smokers' Health
Tomato Peels Contain Beta-Carotene
Natural Beta-Carotene Cures Crohn's Syndrome
Carrots Carry Anti-Allergens
Lutein
Essential for Healthy Vision
Prevents Cancer
Keeps Heart Healthy
Astaxanthin
Advantages of Astaxanthin
Canthaxanthin
Biosynthesis of Canthaxanthins
Applications of Canthaxanthin
Effects of Canthaxanthin on Humans
Other Carotenoids
Annatto
Apocarotenal
Lycopene
Lycopene Protects Prostate
Healthy Heart with Lycopene
Lycopene Protects Pancreas
Lycopene May Cause Lycopenemia
Zeaxanthin
4. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Beijing Researchers Assess Positive Effect of Beta-Carotene on Diabetes
Alpha Carotene Plays Critical Role in Preserving Optimal Health
New Study Identifies Inverse Correlation Between Dietary Carotenoids & Lung Cancer
Australian Team Demonstrates Role of Dietary Carotenoids in Skin Yellowness
DuPont Introduces Beta Carotene into Sorghum Plant in Breakthrough Development
Algatechnologies Develops Functional Confectionery with Astaxanthin
Beta-cryptoxanthin Proven to Counter Abdominal Obesity
McGill University Demonstrates Antitumor Effect of -Carotene
University of Glasgow and University of Toronto Examine the Role of Carotenoids to Harvest Solar Energy
Researchers Study New Method for Carotenoids Production by Using Green Sulfur Bacteria
5. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INNOVATIONS/ INTRODUCTIONS
AstaReal Receives USP Verified Dietary Ingredient Certificate for AstaReal L10
Nutrex Hawaii Receives IGEN Verification for BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin
OmniActive Bags Self-Affirmed GRAS Notification for OmniXan-RS
Algatechnologies Receives USDA NOP Certification for Select AstaPure Products
Cyanotech Receives IFANCA Halal Certification for BioAstin SCE 5 & BioAstin Soft Gels
BASF Launches Lucarotin 10 CWD/O Plus Orange Colorant
Tetra Introduces KOI Beauty First
Chr. Hansen Rolls Out New Color Solutions
Kemin Receives New Food Material Approval for Naturally- Sourced Zeaxanthin in China
Algatechnologies Introduces AstaPure 3% Astaxanthin Powder
Archer Daniels Develops Unique Extracts of Rich Beta-Carotene and Anthocyanins
Nutrex Hawaii Receives NAXA Verified Seal for BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin Products
Algae Health Sciences Bags Ecocert Certification for Haematococcus Pluvialis Crop
Nafoods Group Introduces Gac Fruit Juice
Algatechnologies Receives Verification by Non-GMO Project
DDW Introduces New Clear Liquid Color Emulsions
Algatechnologies Introduces AstaPure 5% Natural Astaxanthin Oleoresin
Chr. Hansen Launches CapColors Orange 057 WSS Colorant
Solix Algredients Introduces Solasta Astaxanthin
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Kemin Industries Acquires Agri-Marketing
Sensient Technologies to Acquire GlobeNatural
DowDuPont Acquires FMC's Health & Nutrition Business
Lycored Divests Premix to Prinova Group to Focus on Carotenoids Business
Kemin Inaugurates New Worldwide Headquarters
Lycored Teams Up with Algatechnologies
Valensa International Receives US Patent for EyePro MD Formula
Algatech Launches American Subsidiary
Algal Scientific Collaborates with Valensa International to Commercialize PureAlgal Branded Ingredients
Deinove Commences Phase II Program for Industrial Carotenoid Production Project
Kemin Opens New Manufacturing Unit & Laboratory in Russia
PHI Group Collaborates with TNB Vietnam
Hawkins Acquires Stauber Performance Ingredients
DEINOVE Teams Up with Processium for Industrial Carotenoid Production
Deinove Takes Up Development of New Carotenoid Molecules
AlgaTechnologies Signs Distribution Agreement with NaturaExtracta to Sell AstaPure in Mexico
Prinova to Distribute Lycored's Products in North America
DSM and Kemin Launch New Forms of Zeaxanthin and Lutein
Piveg Expands Carotenoid Production in Mexico
DEINOVE and POS Bio-Sciences in Strategic Partnership for Development of Carotenoid Production
Cyanotech Expands Distribution of Nutrex Brand
Algatech Enters into Long-term Collaboration Agreement with Fujifilm for AstaPure
Carotech Renames as ExcelVite
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
