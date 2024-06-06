Global Carotid Artery Stent Market to Grow Substantially at a CAGR of ~3% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The rising occurrence of cardiovascular conditions like stroke, ischemic stroke, and transient ischemic attack, among other factors, is driving the demand for carotid artery stents. Moreover, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques is also playing a significant role in propelling the carotid artery stent market growth

DelveInsight's Carotid Artery Stent Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading carotid artery stent companies' market shares, challenges, carotid artery stent market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market carotid artery stent companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Carotid Artery Stent Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global carotid artery stent market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global carotid artery stent market during the forecast period. In the product type segment of the carotid artery stents market, the self-expanding stents category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023. This can be attributed to the various applications and advantages associated with the self-expanding stents such as self-expanding stents adapt to the anatomy of the carotid area.

Notable carotid artery stent companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis, Balton, Medtronic, Terumo Europe NV, Silk Road Medical Inc., InspireMD Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the carotid artery stent market.

and several others, are currently operating in the carotid artery stent market. In October 2023 , Boston Scientific Corporation got approval for its Carotid WALLSTENT® Monorail® from USFDA for the treatment of carotid artery disease.

got approval for its Carotid WALLSTENT® Monorail® from USFDA for the treatment of carotid artery disease. In October 2022 , Cordis a leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technologies, acquired MedAlliance.

Carotid Artery Stent Overview

Carotid artery stenting is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat carotid artery disease, a condition where the carotid arteries, located in the neck, become narrowed or blocked by the buildup of plaque. During the procedure, a slender tube called a catheter is inserted into an artery, usually in the groin, and guided to the carotid artery under X-ray imaging. Once in place, a stent—a small mesh tube—is expanded within the narrowed portion of the artery, pushing aside the plaque and restoring blood flow to the brain. This technique is an alternative to carotid endarterectomy, a surgical procedure that involves opening the carotid artery and removing the plaque.

While carotid artery stenting is less invasive compared to surgery, it's not without risks. Complications can include stroke, bleeding at the puncture site, or the formation of blood clots. However, for certain patients, such as those deemed high-risk for surgery due to other health conditions, or those with difficult-to-reach blockages, carotid artery stenting can be a valuable treatment option. It offers a shorter recovery time and avoids the need for general anesthesia, making it a preferred choice for some individuals. Close monitoring and careful patient selection are crucial to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Carotid Artery Stent Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the carotid artery stents market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and associated risk factors like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. Factors like government initiatives, high disposable income, a growing aging population, and advanced healthcare facilities further drive market growth in the region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022, around 18.2 million adults in the US suffer from coronary artery disease, with approximately 805,000 experiencing heart attacks annually, a significant portion being first-time occurrences. Moreover, the elderly population, especially those over 50, are particularly susceptible to carotid artery disease due to age-related arterial changes.

The United States Census Bureau's 2021 report indicates that over 54 million adults aged 65 and older lived in the US, and this demographic is expected to reach 85.7 million by 2050, constituting about 20% of the total population. This aging population contributes to the rising demand for carotid artery stents.

Furthermore, the presence of major industry players like Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis, and Silk Road Medical Inc. headquartered in North America also bolsters the carotid artery stent market growth in the region. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the concentration of key market players are driving the expansion of the carotid artery stent market in North America.

Carotid Artery Stent Market Dynamics

The carotid artery stent market has seen significant dynamics over the past few years, driven by a combination of technological advancements, evolving healthcare policies, and increasing prevalence of carotid artery diseases. Carotid artery stenting has emerged as a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical interventions for treating carotid artery stenosis, offering reduced recovery times and fewer complications for patients. As a result, the demand for carotid artery stents has been steadily increasing, particularly among aging populations where vascular diseases are more prevalent.

One of the key drivers shaping the carotid artery stent market dynamics is the growing adoption of endovascular procedures by healthcare providers. With advancements in stent design, materials, and delivery systems, carotid artery stenting has become safer and more effective, leading to its wider acceptance as a treatment option. Moreover, the rise in awareness campaigns about stroke prevention and early detection of carotid artery diseases has further fueled the demand for stenting procedures.

However, despite these advancements, challenges persist in the carotid artery stent market. Issues such as stent thrombosis, restenosis, and embolization remain concerns, necessitating ongoing research and development efforts to improve stent design and minimize complications. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and reimbursement policies can impact carotid artery stent market growth, influencing the adoption rates of carotid artery stenting procedures in different regions.

Looking ahead, the carotid artery stent market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, and ongoing innovations in stent technology. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing procedural risks, manufacturers and healthcare providers are likely to invest further in research, development, and training initiatives to expand the accessibility and efficacy of carotid artery stenting procedures.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Carotid Artery Stent Market CAGR ~3% Carotid Artery Stent Market Size by 2030 USD 718.25 Million Key Carotid Artery Stent Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis, Balton, Medtronic, Terumo Europe NV, Silk Road Medical Inc., InspireMD Inc., among others

Carotid Artery Stent Market Assessment

Carotid Artery Stent Market Segmentation

Carotid Artery Stent Market Segmentation By Product Type: Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon Expandable Stents, and Others

Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon Expandable Stents, and Others

Carotid Artery Stent Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Centers

Carotid Artery Stent Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Carotid Artery Stent Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Carotid Artery Stent Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

