Global Carotid Stents Industry
Oct 22, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carotid Stents market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.2%. Carotid Stents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Carotid Stents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$65.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carotid Stents will reach a market size of US$165.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$396.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Balton Sp z o.o.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; InspireMD Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH; Terumo Europe NV; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carotid Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carotid Stents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Carotid Stents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Carotid Stents Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Carotid Stents Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Carotid Stents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Carotid Stents Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
FRANCE
Table 12: Carotid Stents Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 13: French Carotid Stents Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 14: European Carotid Stents Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 15: Carotid Stents Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 16: European Carotid Stents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 17: Carotid Stents Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Carotid Stents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Carotid Stents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Carotid Stents Market in Russia: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Carotid Stents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Carotid Stents Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Carotid Stents Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Carotid Stents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carotid Stents:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
ARGENTINA
Table 40: Argentinean Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Carotid Stents Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 42: Latin American Carotid Stents Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 43: Carotid Stents Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 44: Latin American Carotid Stents Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 45: Carotid Stents Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Carotid Stents Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Carotid Stents Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Carotid Stents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Latin America: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Carotid Stents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Carotid Stents Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Carotid Stents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Carotid Stents Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Carotid Stents Market in Israel in US$ Thousand: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Carotid Stents Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Carotid Stents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Carotid Stents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Carotid Stents Market in Africa: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
