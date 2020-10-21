Global Carotid Stents Industry

Global Carotid Stents Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carotid Stents estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $406 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Carotid Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$406 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$674.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 106-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • Balton Sp z o.o.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • InspireMD Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH
  • Terumo Europe NV
  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

