Global Carpet Cleaner Market Report 2023: Growing Demand from the Hospitality Industry Fuels the Sector

06 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpet Cleaner Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Acdoco Ltd.
- BISSELL Inc.
- Cleancare Australia
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- RUG DOCTOR, LLC.
- The Clorox Company
- Zep, Inc.
- Clenfix AG
- Daimer Industries
- Nilfisk
- Nss Enterprises
- Prochem Europe
This report on global carpet cleaner market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global carpet cleaner market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, distribute channel, Method, end-user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the carpet cleaner market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing demand from hospitality industry
- Increasing construction & renovation
Challenges
- Use of hard flooring
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Upright
- Canister
- Handheld
by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
by Method
- Cleaning Methods
- Carpet Extractors
by End-User
- Commercial
- Hospitality & Retail
- Corporate Office
- Government Institutions
- Educational Institutes
- Travel & Transport
- Others
- Residential
- Contract Cleaners
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwdni8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article