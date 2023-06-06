Global Carpet Cleaner Market Report 2023: Growing Demand from the Hospitality Industry Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpet Cleaner Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Acdoco Ltd.

BISSELL Inc.

Cleancare Australia

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

RUG DOCTOR, LLC.

The Clorox Company

Zep, Inc.

Clenfix AG

Daimer Industries

Nilfisk

Nss Enterprises

Prochem Europe

This report on global carpet cleaner market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global carpet cleaner market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, distribute channel, Method, end-user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the carpet cleaner market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand from hospitality industry

Increasing construction & renovation

Challenges

Use of hard flooring

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Upright

Canister

Handheld

by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

by Method

Cleaning Methods

Carpet Extractors

by End-User

Commercial

Hospitality & Retail

Corporate Office

Government Institutions

Educational Institutes

Travel & Transport

Others

Residential

Contract Cleaners

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwdni8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets