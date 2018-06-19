Global Carpets and Rugs Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carpets and Rugs in US$ by the following Product Segments: Woven Carpets and Rugs, Tufted Carpets and Rugs, Other Carpets and Rugs.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Â Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

- Â Axminster Carpets Limited

- Â Balta Group

- Beaulieu International Group

- Brintons Carpets Limited

- Â Cormar Carpets



CARPETS AND RUGS MCP-2804 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carpets: The Age-Old Floor Covering Option Continue to Sustain Growth despite Competition from Hard Surface Products

The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production

Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor Coverings Market

Table 2: Global Market for Flooring by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Asia-Pacific Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: North American Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: European Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Latin American Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; and Wood and Laminate (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 8: Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Consolidation Frenzy Rules the Industry



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & GROWTH DRIVERS

Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 9: Global Commercial Carpet Market by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in the Global Construction Industry Lends Traction to Market Growth

Table 10: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Table 14: Global Commercial Carpet Tile Sales by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Hospitality Industry Benefits Carpet Tiles Sales

Nylon Losing Ground to Polyester and Polypropylene

Table 15: Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type (2010 & 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Usage for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

Market for Polyester Carpets Witnessing Steady Growth

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Table 16: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Standards of Living

Hard Surface Floor Coverings Threaten Demand for Carpets

Market Bitten by Health Concerns



3. TECHNOLOGY & DESIGN INNOVATIONS

Innovations in Carpet Designs: 2016 & 2017

Area Rugs and Carpet Runners

Carpet Tiles

Light Toned Carpets

Bold Two Color Trellis and Geometric Patterns

Abstract Rugs

Bold Colors

Solid or One-Color Rugs

Minimalist Muted Appeal and Natural Fibers

Erased Patterns

Waterproof and Pet Resistant Carpets

Soft Carpets

Flecked Carpets

Recycled Carpets

Kilims

Cut and Loop Style

Frieze Carpets

Ribbed Carpets

Flokati Rugs

Zebra Patterns

Navajo Rug

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions

Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets in Demand

Carpets on the â€˜Greenâ€™ Path

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Patcraft Introduces Isle of Skye Carpet Tile Range

Treasure Garden Expands Outdoor Rug Program

Feizy Launches New Hand-Crafted Rugs

J+J Flooring Introduces Six New Products in the Form + Finish Collection

Beaulieu America Launches ContinuousColorâ„¢

Karastan Adds Three New Rugs to its Kismet Collection

Patcraft Introduces a Deconstructed Metal

Cormar Carpets Launches New Carpet Collection

J+J Flooring Introduces Outside In Collection

Tarkett Launches First Area Rug Collection

Encore Hospitality Carpet Launches Amuse Collection

J+J Flooring Group Introduces LVT Collections

J+J Flooring Group Launches New Carpet Products

Interface Introduces Lighthearted Pattern SummerHouse

Hokanson Launches Spring Istorii Collection

Cormar Carpets Releases Highland Saxony Heavyweight Carpet

CP Wool and Carlisle to Launch Premium NZ Wool Carpet

Brintons Announces Spring New Collection Terra-Grit

Danskina Launches Reap, Burrow and Merger Rugs

Beaulieu to Launch Healthy Homeâ„¢

Desso Launches Iconic Collection

Mohawk Introduces New Airo Carpet

Layered Unveils Shaggy Rugs Collection

Cormar Carpets Introduces Soft Focus

Desso Releases Jeans and Ridge Carpet Tiles

Brintons and Stacy Garcia to Launch Altered Gravity

Brintons Launches Stocked Axminster Carpets Collection

Stark Carpet Launches JÃ¼rgen Dahlmannsâ€™ Rug Star Collection

Cocoon Fine Rugs Introduces Urbane Rug Collection

Beaulieu Launches Stylish Beauty Carpet Collection

Axminster Carpets Unveils Grey Designer Collections

Axminster Carpets Introduces Myth and Moor Collection of Carpets

Cormar Carpets Releases Oaklands Carpet Collection

Brintons and Oren Sherman Launch BLOKWERK

Cormar Carpets Launches Sensation Supreme

Axminster Carpets Unveils Royal Borough FloatWeave Collection

Desso Develops a Wilton Carpet for KLM Boeing Aircraft

Tarkettâ€™s Subsidiary Desso Launches Cut Pile Broadloom Carpet

Stepevi Introduces Mimosa Rugs Collection

Philips and Tandus Centiva Launch Luminous Carpetsâ„¢

Desso Launches Broadloom and Carpets



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

The Carlyle Group Divests Brintons Carpets

J+J Flooring Group Receives ISO 14001:2015 Certification

Engineered Floors to Set Up Carpet Tile Manufacturing Facility

Balta Acquires Bentley Mills

Scott Group Studio Acquires PWV Studios

Lone Star Inks Definitive Agreement with Bentley

Masland Contract Enters into Partnership with Balsan

Shaw Inaugurates Carpet Tile Manufacturing Facility

Myers Carpet Acquires the Assets of Nashville Carpet

H Dawson Wool Acquires a Stake in Axminster Carpets

Shaw to Invest in Carpet Fiber Plant

Brintons Acquires F.D Agnella

Whitestone Holdings Acquires A&A Carpets

Tandus Centiva Collaborates with Desso

Victoria PLC Acquires Thomas Witter

Tarkett Completes the Acquisition of Desso

Shaw Industries Opens Manufacturing Plant in China



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company (Saudi Arabia)

Axminster Carpets Limited (UK)

Balta Group (Belgium)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Brintons Carpets Limited (UK)

Cormar Carpets (UK)

Engineered Floors LLC (USA)

Dream Weaver Carpet (USA)

J&J Flooring Group LLC (USA)

Heckmondwike FB (UK)

ICE International (The Netherlands)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Merida Meridian, Inc. (USA)

Milliken Floor Coverings (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Odegard, Inc. (USA)

Oriental Weavers Group (Egypt)

Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Scott Group Custom Carpets, Inc. (USA)

Hokanson Carpets (USA)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL (France)

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Tarkett S. A. (France)

Desso Holding BV (The Netherlands)

Tandus Centiva (USA)

The Dixie Group (USA)

Atlas Carpet Mills (USA)

Masland Contract (USA)

Victoria PLC (UK)

Thomas Witter Carpets (UK)

Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Whitestone Weavers Ltd. (UK)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Woven Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Woven Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Woven Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tufted Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Tufted Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Tufted Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Despite Losing to Other Flooring Alternatives, Carpets ontinue to Witness Steady Demand in the Largest Market

Market Snapshots

Georgia: The Carpet Manufacturing Hub in the US

Growing Popularity of Carpet Tiles Benefit Market Prospects

The Custom-Cut Wave Drives Popularity of Rugs over Carpets

Ambiguity Continues Over Lift of the American Ban on Persian Rugs

Recovery in Renovation and Construction Activity Boosts Market Demand

Table 34: US Carpets and Rugs Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial New Construction, Commercial Replacement, Residential New Construction, Residential Replacement, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Carpet Sector Continue to Face Recycling Issues: Are Leading Companies the Cause?

Treatment Alternatives for Post-Consumer Carpets: An Insight

Carpet Design: A Key Factor for Recycling

Enhanced Carpet Collection Systems Hold Potential for Greater Recycling

Greenwashing, Insufficient Sustainability, and Lack of Transparency Plagues Carpet Sector

Market Fortunes Tied to Performance of the Overall Floor Covering Market

Table 37: US Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 39: Leading Carpet & Rugs Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beaulieu, Interface, Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Leading Carpet & Rugs Brands in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beaulieu, Dixie, Engineered Floors, Interface, Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Carpets and Rugs Market by Retail Channel (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contractors, Internet, Floor Covering Stores, Home Improvement Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Strategic Developments in the US Carpet Tile Market

Carpet Design Trends of 2016 & 2017 Summarized

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Drive Market Growth

Table 45: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2016): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sectorâ€™s Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Changing Consumer Preferences Drive the Japanese Carpets and Rugs Market

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. - A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market for Carpets and Rugs

Table 53: European Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

Table 54: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

EUROC2C CARPETCHAINS Project Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Carpet Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

The Largest European Market for Carpets and Rugs Continue to Sustain Market Growth

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Global Market Growth

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Boost Market Adoption

Table 85: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific: Global Manufacturing Hub for Carpets

Carpet Production in China, India and Pakistan

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: A Major Producer and Exporter of Carpets and Rugs Worldwide

The Domestic Carpet Market Scenario

Residential Construction Growth and Rapid Urbanization to Spur Carpet Demand

Table 92: Urbanization in China (2010-2020P): Urban Population Growth by City Clusters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Urbanization Rate (%) in China by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: A High-Growth Market and the Worldâ€™s Largest Exporter of Handmade Carpets

Indian Tufted Carpets Enjoy Huge Popularity in Western Countries

Transforming Nature of the Indian Carpet Industry

Indian Carpets Industry Gears Up to Avoid Middle Men

Driven by Exports

India Competes with China and Iran in the German Market

Carpet Manufacturing in India

Key Issues Affecting Carpet Production in India

Government Support to Encourage Growth of Indian Carpet Market

Product Launch

Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. - A Major India-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Indian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Afghanistan

Nepal

Pakistan

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Middle East: A Major Exporter of High Quality Rugs and Carpets Witness Healthy Market Growth

Select Regional Markets

Iran: Center for Hand Woven Persian Carpets and Rugs

Saudi Arabia

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Middle East & African Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Textile-based Floor Covering Segment Facing Challenges from Alternative Floor Covering

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Brazilian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. MEXICO

Market Analysis

Table 115: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Mexican Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 118: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 129) The United States (29) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (63) - France (2) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (38) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29) Middle East (2) Africa (2)

