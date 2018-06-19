Global Carpets and Rugs Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carpets and Rugs in US$ by the following Product Segments: Woven Carpets and Rugs, Tufted Carpets and Rugs, Other Carpets and Rugs.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 115 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â Â Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company
- Â Axminster Carpets Limited
- Â Balta Group
- Beaulieu International Group
- Brintons Carpets Limited
- Â Cormar Carpets
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919
CARPETS AND RUGS MCP-2804 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carpets: The Age-Old Floor Covering Option Continue to Sustain Growth despite Competition from Hard Surface Products
The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production
Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide
Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East
Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor Coverings Market
Table 2: Global Market for Flooring by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Asia-Pacific Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: North American Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: European Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Latin American Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; and Wood and Laminate (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Outlook
Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Table 8: Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Consolidation Frenzy Rules the Industry
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & GROWTH DRIVERS
Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market Growth
Table 9: Global Commercial Carpet Market by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in the Global Construction Industry Lends Traction to Market Growth
Table 10: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets
Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles
Table 14: Global Commercial Carpet Tile Sales by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Hospitality Industry Benefits Carpet Tiles Sales
Nylon Losing Ground to Polyester and Polypropylene
Table 15: Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type (2010 & 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Usage for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum
Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand
Market for Polyester Carpets Witnessing Steady Growth
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
Table 16: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Table 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Standards of Living
Hard Surface Floor Coverings Threaten Demand for Carpets
Market Bitten by Health Concerns
3. TECHNOLOGY & DESIGN INNOVATIONS
Innovations in Carpet Designs: 2016 & 2017
Area Rugs and Carpet Runners
Carpet Tiles
Light Toned Carpets
Bold Two Color Trellis and Geometric Patterns
Abstract Rugs
Bold Colors
Solid or One-Color Rugs
Minimalist Muted Appeal and Natural Fibers
Erased Patterns
Waterproof and Pet Resistant Carpets
Soft Carpets
Flecked Carpets
Recycled Carpets
Kilims
Cut and Loop Style
Frieze Carpets
Ribbed Carpets
Flokati Rugs
Zebra Patterns
Navajo Rug
Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions
Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets in Demand
Carpets on the â€˜Greenâ€™ Path
Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention
Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology
Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development
CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Patcraft Introduces Isle of Skye Carpet Tile Range
Treasure Garden Expands Outdoor Rug Program
Feizy Launches New Hand-Crafted Rugs
J+J Flooring Introduces Six New Products in the Form + Finish Collection
Beaulieu America Launches ContinuousColorâ„¢
Karastan Adds Three New Rugs to its Kismet Collection
Patcraft Introduces a Deconstructed Metal
Cormar Carpets Launches New Carpet Collection
J+J Flooring Introduces Outside In Collection
Tarkett Launches First Area Rug Collection
Encore Hospitality Carpet Launches Amuse Collection
J+J Flooring Group Introduces LVT Collections
J+J Flooring Group Launches New Carpet Products
Interface Introduces Lighthearted Pattern SummerHouse
Hokanson Launches Spring Istorii Collection
Cormar Carpets Releases Highland Saxony Heavyweight Carpet
CP Wool and Carlisle to Launch Premium NZ Wool Carpet
Brintons Announces Spring New Collection Terra-Grit
Danskina Launches Reap, Burrow and Merger Rugs
Beaulieu to Launch Healthy Homeâ„¢
Desso Launches Iconic Collection
Mohawk Introduces New Airo Carpet
Layered Unveils Shaggy Rugs Collection
Cormar Carpets Introduces Soft Focus
Desso Releases Jeans and Ridge Carpet Tiles
Brintons and Stacy Garcia to Launch Altered Gravity
Brintons Launches Stocked Axminster Carpets Collection
Stark Carpet Launches JÃ¼rgen Dahlmannsâ€™ Rug Star Collection
Cocoon Fine Rugs Introduces Urbane Rug Collection
Beaulieu Launches Stylish Beauty Carpet Collection
Axminster Carpets Unveils Grey Designer Collections
Axminster Carpets Introduces Myth and Moor Collection of Carpets
Cormar Carpets Releases Oaklands Carpet Collection
Brintons and Oren Sherman Launch BLOKWERK
Cormar Carpets Launches Sensation Supreme
Axminster Carpets Unveils Royal Borough FloatWeave Collection
Desso Develops a Wilton Carpet for KLM Boeing Aircraft
Tarkettâ€™s Subsidiary Desso Launches Cut Pile Broadloom Carpet
Stepevi Introduces Mimosa Rugs Collection
Philips and Tandus Centiva Launch Luminous Carpetsâ„¢
Desso Launches Broadloom and Carpets
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Carlyle Group Divests Brintons Carpets
J+J Flooring Group Receives ISO 14001:2015 Certification
Engineered Floors to Set Up Carpet Tile Manufacturing Facility
Balta Acquires Bentley Mills
Scott Group Studio Acquires PWV Studios
Lone Star Inks Definitive Agreement with Bentley
Masland Contract Enters into Partnership with Balsan
Shaw Inaugurates Carpet Tile Manufacturing Facility
Myers Carpet Acquires the Assets of Nashville Carpet
H Dawson Wool Acquires a Stake in Axminster Carpets
Shaw to Invest in Carpet Fiber Plant
Brintons Acquires F.D Agnella
Whitestone Holdings Acquires A&A Carpets
Tandus Centiva Collaborates with Desso
Victoria PLC Acquires Thomas Witter
Tarkett Completes the Acquisition of Desso
Shaw Industries Opens Manufacturing Plant in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company (Saudi Arabia)
Axminster Carpets Limited (UK)
Balta Group (Belgium)
Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
Brintons Carpets Limited (UK)
Cormar Carpets (UK)
Engineered Floors LLC (USA)
Dream Weaver Carpet (USA)
J&J Flooring Group LLC (USA)
Heckmondwike FB (UK)
ICE International (The Netherlands)
Interface, Inc. (USA)
Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
Merida Meridian, Inc. (USA)
Milliken Floor Coverings (USA)
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
Odegard, Inc. (USA)
Oriental Weavers Group (Egypt)
Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Scott Group Custom Carpets, Inc. (USA)
Hokanson Carpets (USA)
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)
Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL (France)
Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Tarkett S. A. (France)
Desso Holding BV (The Netherlands)
Tandus Centiva (USA)
The Dixie Group (USA)
Atlas Carpet Mills (USA)
Masland Contract (USA)
Victoria PLC (UK)
Thomas Witter Carpets (UK)
Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Whitestone Weavers Ltd. (UK)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Product Segment
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Woven Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Woven Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Woven Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tufted Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Tufted Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Tufted Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Despite Losing to Other Flooring Alternatives, Carpets ontinue to Witness Steady Demand in the Largest Market
Market Snapshots
Georgia: The Carpet Manufacturing Hub in the US
Growing Popularity of Carpet Tiles Benefit Market Prospects
The Custom-Cut Wave Drives Popularity of Rugs over Carpets
Ambiguity Continues Over Lift of the American Ban on Persian Rugs
Recovery in Renovation and Construction Activity Boosts Market Demand
Table 34: US Carpets and Rugs Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial New Construction, Commercial Replacement, Residential New Construction, Residential Replacement, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Carpet Sector Continue to Face Recycling Issues: Are Leading Companies the Cause?
Treatment Alternatives for Post-Consumer Carpets: An Insight
Carpet Design: A Key Factor for Recycling
Enhanced Carpet Collection Systems Hold Potential for Greater Recycling
Greenwashing, Insufficient Sustainability, and Lack of Transparency Plagues Carpet Sector
Market Fortunes Tied to Performance of the Overall Floor Covering Market
Table 37: US Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 39: Leading Carpet & Rugs Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beaulieu, Interface, Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Leading Carpet & Rugs Brands in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beaulieu, Dixie, Engineered Floors, Interface, Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: US Carpets and Rugs Market by Retail Channel (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contractors, Internet, Floor Covering Stores, Home Improvement Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recent Strategic Developments in the US Carpet Tile Market
Carpet Design Trends of 2016 & 2017 Summarized
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: US Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: US 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Drive Market Growth
Table 45: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2016): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sectorâ€™s Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Changing Consumer Preferences Drive the Japanese Carpets and Rugs Market
Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. - A Major Japan-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market for Carpets and Rugs
Table 53: European Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
Table 54: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
EUROC2C CARPETCHAINS Project Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Carpet Industry
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: French Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: German Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
The Largest European Market for Carpets and Rugs Continue to Sustain Market Growth
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Global Market Growth
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Flooring Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Boost Market Adoption
Table 85: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific: Global Manufacturing Hub for Carpets
Carpet Production in China, India and Pakistan
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China: A Major Producer and Exporter of Carpets and Rugs Worldwide
The Domestic Carpet Market Scenario
Residential Construction Growth and Rapid Urbanization to Spur Carpet Demand
Table 92: Urbanization in China (2010-2020P): Urban Population Growth by City Clusters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Urbanization Rate (%) in China by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
India: A High-Growth Market and the Worldâ€™s Largest Exporter of Handmade Carpets
Indian Tufted Carpets Enjoy Huge Popularity in Western Countries
Transforming Nature of the Indian Carpet Industry
Indian Carpets Industry Gears Up to Avoid Middle Men
Driven by Exports
India Competes with China and Iran in the German Market
Carpet Manufacturing in India
Key Issues Affecting Carpet Production in India
Government Support to Encourage Growth of Indian Carpet Market
Product Launch
Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. - A Major India-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 97: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Indian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Afghanistan
Nepal
Pakistan
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Middle East: A Major Exporter of High Quality Rugs and Carpets Witness Healthy Market Growth
Select Regional Markets
Iran: Center for Hand Woven Persian Carpets and Rugs
Saudi Arabia
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 103: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Middle East & African Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Textile-based Floor Covering Segment Facing Challenges from Alternative Floor Covering
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Brazilian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. MEXICO
Market Analysis
Table 115: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Mexican Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 118: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 115 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 129) The United States (29) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (63) - France (2) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (38) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29) Middle East (2) Africa (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carpets-and-rugs-industry-300668874.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article