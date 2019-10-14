Global Carrier Ethernet Access Devices Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -
Carrier Ethernet Access Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3%. 100 GbE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, 100 GbE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818095/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$138.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$113 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 100 GbE will reach a market size of US$119.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$959.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arista Networks, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Juniper Networks Inc.; Nokia Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carrier Ethernet Access Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
NOKIA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
