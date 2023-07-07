Global Carrier Screening Market Report 2023: Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Screening Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier screening market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The major factors include increasing occurrences of genetic conditions, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention, and technological developments in the field of genomics that are fueling the growth of the market. Genetic conditions are diseases caused due to mutations in the normal DNA sequence.

Carrier screening is a kind of test that helps to know the risk of having a child with a genetic disorder. It determines whether a healthy person contains the recessive gene of genetic diseases such as sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and others.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are rising investments in research and developments activities by the government, rise in numerous releases and approvals of new carrier screening tests, increasing birth rate across the globe, rising focus on personalized medicine, growing awareness of carrier screening among the population, increasing maternal age, availability of mass genetic testing programs, and the high incidence of chromosomal disorders.



Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases



The rising incidences of genetic disorders and fetal chromosomal anomalies due to mutation in genes or chromosomes are bolstering the growth of the market globally. For instance, in the U.S., genetic diseases are the primary cause of newborn deaths, accounting for nearly 20% of annual infant mortality.

Genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and sickle cell anemia occur due to inheritable genetic conditions present in parents, which may get inherited by the offspring. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, about 2 to 5% of infants had genetic diseases or chromosomal abnormalities. Owing to the increasing occurrences of disabilities in newborns, the surge in demand for prenatal testing is propelling the growth of the market.



Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders



In recent years, people have become more aware of genetic disorders, which enables them to plan and take better care of their babies. The growing inclination among urban parents to delay childbearing and the higher average age of mothers lead to pregnancy complications, which is a contributing factor to facilitating the growth of the market.

Early detection helps couples to know the risk of having a child with genetic diseases or disorders in an early stage of pregnancy. Thus, the rising focus on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders is fueling the growth of the market globally. Various initiatives are taken by government and non-government organizations for early carrier screening. For instance, in 2018, "Step One Newborn Screening" was introduced by the Dubai health authority.



Technological Advancements fuel the Market Growth.



The rise in the adoption of advanced technology in the field of genomics sector is augmenting the growth of the market. The testing techniques are becoming more reliable and convenient because of technological advancements in carrier screening methods. For instance, in 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., an American supplier of scientific products, announced the launch of an NGS-based test kit, which is a type of carrier screening approach in single solution that assists in scanning genetic disorders, including gene expression.

