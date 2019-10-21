Global Carton Board Demand to Reach 65.32 MMT by 2021, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The current global capacity for carton board is estimated to be 74.10 MMT, with a global demand of 62.55 MMT, and operating rate of 89 percent, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The global demand is growing at a CAGR of 2–3 percent until 2021, by when the global capacity is projected to reach 75.86 MMT with an operating rate of 90 percent.

Asia is driving the demand for carton board, growing at a rate of 2–3 percent till 2021, accounting for nearly 60 percent of demand with China responsible for over 50 percent of Asian consumption. North America and Western Europe are well-matured regions, showcasing lower growth rates of 0–2 percent. Asia also has the greatest production capacity for carton board, at 38.71 MMT, which is growing at a rate of 1-2 percent.

The demand for carton board and folding carton is rising because of the increasing demand for processed food, health care products, beverage, CPG, frozen/chilled foods, especially in the emerging economies, and it is expected to be the same in the future, Suppliers are focusing on eco-friendly and unique packaging to meet the demand for end-users. However, confectionery and dry food are facing substitution pressure from plastics. Slow-moving demands, closure of mills, and more consolidation are also posing challenges to the market.

The major trends that are driving the growth of carton board worldwide are consolidation and automation. Some of the large cartonboard manufacturers, including WestRock and Graphic Packaging, have adopted robotics for automating the process of manufacturing, printing, placing heavy goods on the conveyor belt, and shipping the goods. Digital printing is the emerging trend in the folding carton industry as digital printing is considered to be ideal for shorter runs, and for speed to market products and SRP, RRP products.

Key Findings:

The global cartonboard market is fragmented with the top six players expected to hold more than 20 percent market share. Asia Pulp and Paper holds 5.2 percent share, followed by WestRock with 4.4 percent and Graphic Packaging with 4.3 percent.

Recycled Cartonboard (GD2) occupies a demand share of 48 percent, as it has lower prices as compared to others and is mostly used for applications where high quality is not required.

The margins of a vertically integrated box manufacturer will be higher than other manufacturers, and can be negotiated on by a bulk buyer or a preferred buyer.

Innovations in cartonboard machines such as computer controlled processing and on-machine quality monitoring has led to productivity improvements and more consistent quality.

The consumption of SBS is the lowest of all the grades, but as it is the premium grade due to its high quality, whiteness, and excellent printing capabilities it is mostly used for luxury and high-end graphics packaging.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

The key indexes for price determination are AF&PA, RISI, EUWID, and Foex. Pulp, which may be virgin or recovered, is one of the major components in the total cost of cartonboard, as it forms 60–70 percent of the total board cost and has an impact on the price. Energy is another significant cost component due to which some companies set up their own chemical plant, as an auxiliary to their paper and pulp business.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Global Cartonboard Market Analysis

North America Cartonboard Market Analysis

Europe Cartonboard Market Analysis

Asia and Saudi Cartonboard Market Analysis

and Saudi Cartonboard Market Analysis Latin America Cartonboard Market Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supplier Analysis:

Key Global Supplier Profile

Key Regional Supplier Profile

Cost Structure Analysis:

Regional Cost Structure of Cartonboard

Innovations in Cartonboard:

Technological Developments in Carton Packaging

Technological Innovation

Board Innovation

Design Trends

Bio-based Packaging

Procurement Best Practices:

Common Procurement Pattern

Contract & Payment Terms

Contract Negotiation

Engagement Models

Integrated Plants –Risk in Value Chain

Sheet Feeders –Risk in Value Chain

Sheet Convertors –Risk in Value Chain

Procurement Insight

Supplier Evaluation



