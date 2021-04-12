Global C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, and Elastomers) Market Outlook Report 2021: Customer Experience Enhanced by Digitally Enabled Operations Creates New Growth Opportunities
Apr 12, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models to Transform the Global C.A.S.E. Market, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service covers the research and analysis for the coatings, adhesives and sealants, and elastomers (C.A.S.E.) market at a global level.
End markets of this industry have been undergoing varied degrees of transformation as a result of a number of Mega Trends, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and international trade wars, in addition to product and end-user-specific existing and emerging trends.
The main end industries covered include construction, automotive and transportation, marine, footwear, energy, healthcare, furniture and DIY, packaging, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, metal and glass processing, and pulp and paper. The highlights of 2020 and top trends of 2021 are discussed. Revenue forecasts are provided for each product group segment from 2018 to 2021, along with the market split by end application and region of each product group for 2021.
The study analyses the predictions from 2020, identifies the top eight predictions for the C.A.S.E. market for 2021, and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The analysis shows major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2020, and regional analysis is for North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.
For each industry segment, market snapshots consist of 2019/2020 revenues, 2021 conservative and aspirational forecasted revenues, and percent revenue forecasts by region. In addition, the study provides overall key growth opportunities and companies to action for the total C.A.S.E. market. The base year is 2020, and the forecast period year is 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary, 2021 C.A.S.E. Market Outlook
- Key Highlights of the Global C.A.S.E. Market
- Challenges Faced by the Global C.A.S.E. Market Because of COVID-19
- The 2020 Global C.A.S.E Market - 2020 Forecast versus Actual
- 2020 Global C.A.S.E. Market - Key Regulations
- Global C.A.S.E. Market Historic Sales
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast
- Top Predictions for 2021 - C.A.S.E. Market
2. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the C.A.S.E. Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope, Global C.A.S.E. Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation with Product Value Chain - Global C.A.S.E. Market
4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Global C.A.S.E. Market
- 2008-2020 Global Historic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- 2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2021 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- US-China Trade Relations - Moving towards Deglobalization and Supply Chain Localization
- The Biden Administration and the Global C.A.S.E. Market Impact
- The BREXIT Trade Deal and the C.A.S.E. Market Impact
- Notable M&As in 2020
5. Key Global C.A.S.E. Revenue Trends 2021
- Forecast Assumptions
- Global C.A.S.E. Market by Segment in 2020 and 2021
- Global C.A.S.E. Market by Region in 2021
6. Key Predictions for 2021
- Key 2021 C.A.S.E. Market Trends
- Prediction 1 - High-precision Bonding Will Become a Key Requirement in a Diverse Set of End-use Industries
- Prediction 2 - The Market for Adhesives and Sealants Used in Food and PPE End-use Sectors Will Experience Robust Growth
- Prediction 3 - Regulations Increasingly Favouring Sustainable Products are Expected to Drive Sustainable Adhesive Development in the Market
- Prediction 4 - The C.A.S.E. Market will Experience High-demand Growth from the Evolving Trend of Lightweighting and the Use of Different Types of Materials
- Prediction 5 - The Rising Popularity of 3D Printing Technology is Expected to Improve Elastomer Manufacturing Efficiency Significantly
- Prediction 6 - The Rising Demand for Improved Interior Air Quality and Greater Resistance to Infections Will Drive New Coating Product Development
- Prediction 7 - Supply Chain Disruption Will Pave the Way for the Reshoring of Manufacturing and Operations
- Prediction 8 - Digital Transformation in the C.A.S.E. Sector Will Clear a Path for an Improved Business Model
7. C.A.S.E. Product Segment Outlook 2021
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Coatings
- Coatings Companies to Watch
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Adhesives and Sealants
- Adhesives and Sealants Companies to Watch
- 2021 Market Snapshot - Elastomers
- Elastomer Companies to Watch
8. Regional Predictions 2021
9. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global C.A.S.E. Market
- C.A.S.E. Market - Key Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Adhesive and Sealant Development to Meet Challenging EV Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Catering to the New Unmet Needs of Tyre Manufacturers Opens Business Opportunities for Elastomer Manufacturers
- Growth Opportunity 3 - High-performance Acoustic and Fire Sealant End-use Requirements Expected to Create Fresh Business Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Specialty Products for Modular Construction
- Growth Opportunity 5 - C.A.S.E. Raw Material Supply Chain Management for Renewable Energy Applications
10. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ic5s2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article