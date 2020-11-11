Global Cash Flow Market 2020-2025 - Evolution of AI and Ml & Emergence of New IT Applications and Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cash Flow Market Report 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cash flow market size is projected to grow from USD 369 million in 2020 to USD 1,170 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the cash flow market include cash flow management for improving the planning and budgeting cycles, increasing demand for cash flow analysis, and forecasting due to rapid business expansion, increasing adoption of predictive analytics across industries to drive the market, and increasing demand for supply chain management and working capital management to boost cash flow.



By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services form an integral part of the software deployment and execution life cycle. Services, including consulting, product support, updates, and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution; thus, enabling the client to get better RoI.



The overall services segment has a major influence on the cash flow market. These services help in reducing costs, increasing overall revenue, and improving the performance of vendors. With the help of these services, enterprises can track, evaluate, and analyze the requirements to make informed decisions.



By service, support services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Support services help organizations understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, and service inconveniences. It also helps in the creation of corporate branding and marketing campaigns. Support services include the support provided during the maintenance and installation exercises and are fundamentally accommodated for data and software/solutions support. These services can be offered from remote spots by means of phones, web conferencing, and ticketing frameworks or by providing on-site help.



By deployment, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period



Cloud-based cash flow solutions are SaaS solutions provided by a service provider hosted within their data centers or other facilities. On-demand solutions are usually accessible through the internet and can be accessed from anywhere, whenever required. These solutions are subscription-based and are easily customizable. Businesses are interested in cloud-based solutions, owing to its multiple advantages, such as low operational expenses, ease of deployment, improved scalability, and integration.



North America to lead the market share in 2020



North America is projected to lead the cash flow market during the forecast period. Due to the emergence of trending technologies, such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics, enterprises in this region are adopting cash flow software and services to future-proof their businesses.



Moreover, predictive analytics and cash flow forecasting are transforming the way companies are operating and performing ahead of the competition in their industries. As these solutions continue to evolve, businesses in the region are discovering new ways to increase efficiency and reduce costs. North America is expected to remain a leader in the market, due to the rising demand for cash flow software and increasing competition among major players in the financial industry for providing a better business experience.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Cash Flow Management Improves the Planning and Budgeting Cycles

Increasing Demand for Cash Flow Analysis and Forecasting Due to Rapid Business Expansion

Increasing Adoption of Predictive Analytics Across Industries to Drive the Market

Increasing Demand for Supply Chain Management and Working Capital Management to Boost Cash Flow

Restraints

Surge of New Regulations and Financial Standards

Opportunities

Evolution of AI and Ml

Emergence of New It Applications and Infrastructure



Challenges

Integration of Data from Data Silos

Managing Currency Risk Affecting International Companies

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Impact on Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges



Value Chain Analysis



Ecosystem



Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Data Analytics

Business Intelligence

Case Study Analysis

Media and Communications: Use Case 1: Anaplan Helped Vodafone Improve Their Sales Plan in Half the Time

Healthcare: Use Case 2: Sage Helped Hsg Free Up Cash Flow with Faster Client Payments

Fluid Engineering: Use Case 3: Cashanalytics Helped Sulzer Improve Cash Forecasting and Liquidity Reporting

Retail: Use Case 4: Finagraph Helped Fidalgo Coffee with Cash Flow Management and Future Predictions

Regulatory Landscape

The International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Dodd-Frank Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

General Data Protection Regulation

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive

Financial Industry Information Systems

Average Selling Price Trend

The following key cash flow vendors are profiled in the report:

Intuit (US)

Xero ( New Zealand )

) Anaplan (US)

Sage (UK)

Float (UK)

Planguru (US)

Dryrun ( Canada )

) Caflou ( Czech Republic )

) Pulse (US)

Cash Analytics ( Ireland )

) Fluidly (UK)

Finagraph (US)

Cashflowmapper ( Australia )

) Finsync (US)

Cashflow Manager ( Australia )

) Agicap ( France )

) Calqulate ( Finland )

) Cashbook ( Ireland )

) Cash Flow Mojo (US)

Cashforce ( Belgium )

) BeyondSquare Solutions ( India )

) Calxa ( Australia )

) CashflowCafe ( England )

) Futrli (UK)

Vistr ( Australia )

) Runway (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t26od

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

