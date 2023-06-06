Global Cash Logistics Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Forecast to Grow by Over $20 Billion - Growing Preference for Outsourcing Cash management Services

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cash Logistics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cash logistics market is forecast to grow by USD 20.26 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the increasing demand for ATMs as one of the prime reasons driving the cash logistics market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing preference for outsourcing cash management services by financial institutions, rise in safe and vault demand for cash management from cash logistics firms, and rise in security concerns among banks. Also, growth of organic and inorganic prospects in cash logistics and adoption of automation and robotics by cash logistics firms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the cash logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cash logistics market vendors.

Also, the cash logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Allied Universal

AXIOM Armored

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

GardaWorld Security Corp.

Global Security Logistics Co.

GSLS

Knightguard Protection Services Pty Ltd.

Linfox Pty Ltd.

Loomis AB

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA

Radiant Cash Management Services

SecureCash

SIS Ltd.

The Brinks Co.

Titan Armored Inc.

TRABLISA

Transguard Group LLC

Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

ZIEMANN SECURITY Holding GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cash logistics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Financial institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Government agencies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Cash-in-transit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cash management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 ATM service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Service



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj3ax

