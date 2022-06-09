Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Jun 09, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global casino gaming equipment market reached a value of US$ 11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Casino gaming equipment are gaming machines and tools used for gambling and ensuring transparency in casino operations. Roulette wheels, gaming tables, shuffle machines, player tracking systems, slot machines, video poker machines and video lottery terminals are some of the commonly used casino gaming equipment.
These machines are used for playing poker, big six-wheel, baccarat, blackjack, craps and five-card draws. The equipment provides enhanced profitability, convenience, safety and cost-effectiveness. They are also utilized for analyzing player behavior and authenticating fake and original currency notes. As a result, casino gaming equipment is widely utilized in malls, casinos and gaming arenas
Significant growth in the commercial casino industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preference from traditional casino tables to electronic gaming tables is favoring the market growth. These electronic gaming tables provide an exciting live stadium environment, control the gaming speed, require minimum bets and safeguard the player from betting frauds. In line with this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the increasing adoption of the virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in smart casinos, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player. They also aid in analyzing player-related data and recognizing symptoms of unhealthy gambling patterns in at-risk players.
Other factors, including the liberalization and cultural acceptance of gambling and casinos in various countries, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., AGS LLC, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Cammegh, Euro Games Technology OOD, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., International Game Technology PLC, Jackpot Digital Inc., Konami Holdings Corporation, Novomatic, Scientific Games Corporation and TCS John Huxley Ltd. (Victoria Holdings Ltd.)
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global casino gaming equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global casino gaming equipment market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global casino gaming equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Slot Machines
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Video Lottery Terminal
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Video Poker Machines
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Installation
7.1 Installed Inside Casino
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Installed Outside Casino
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
8.1 Floor Mounted
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Portable
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Casinos
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Malls
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Leisure Centers
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 AGS LLC
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Aristocrat Leisure Limited
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cammegh
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Euro Games Technology OOD
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Everi Holdings Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Incredible Technologies Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 International Game Technology PLC
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Jackpot Digital Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Konami Holdings Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Novomatic
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Scientific Games Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 TCS John Huxley Ltd. (Victoria Holdings Ltd.)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cglb0i
