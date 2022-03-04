Global Casinos Market Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2020-2021 & 2022-2026: Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casinos - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Casinos Market to Reach $153.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Casinos estimated at US$123.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period.

Casino gaming industry over the years been a main source of entertainment for people in several countries, and is governed by strict government regulations. Casino gaming, as part of the commercial gambling market, continues to grow in popularity driven by the development of new destinations and rising prominence on online gambling/casino platforms.

Dynamics of the casino gaming industry are closely linked to the health of the economy, employment levels, and discretionary incomes of people, all which determine the spending levels of casinos market. Online casino gaming constitutes the major driver of growth in the market.

Technology has also enabled the development of rich interfaces that are closer to the real world, making even professional gamblers to embrace online casinos. Technological developments such as cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and development in security features are enabling online casinos to augment their offerings.



Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Slot machines are considered one of the most popular types of gambling machines globally, wherein the pressing of a button results in spinning of multiple reels. The growth of slot machines market is mainly due to the ease of government regulations.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $34.6 Billion by 2026

Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.1 Billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period.

The US remains at the forefront of casino business. In the US, Las Vegas remains a key attraction for casino players from around the world, and is hence a major contributor to industry revenues in the region. Asia-Pacific represents a promising regional market for casino gaming globally. The rising popularity of casino destinations in Singapore in Macau constitute a major factor driving growth in the region.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos

Notable Trends in Online Casino Market

More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses

Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos

Video Game Themes in Online Slots

Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore

Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino

Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos

Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group

Growing Participation of Women in Casinos

Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic

With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino Revenues to Take a Hit

Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains

Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos

Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide

New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers

A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos

Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction

Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge

Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution

Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future

Bigger Slot Machines

Gamification

Skill-based Games

In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming

New Options for Differentiation

Live & Interactive Gaming

GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising

Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry

Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers

Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions

Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies

Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos

Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing

Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos

Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations

