Global Cassava Processing Market Report 2018-2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The "Cassava Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global cassava processing market grew at CAGR of around 2.1% during 2010-2017, reaching production volume of around 284.9 Million Tons in 2017.

Majority of the population of Africa, Latin America and Asia depends on cassava for sustenance as it provides food as well as occupation to farmers and traders. A major part of cassava is consumed directly and the rest is processed as starch, flour, pellets, chips, etc.

Processing of cassava removes the toxins, increases its shelf life, reduces its weight and enhances its overall value. Processed cassava has various applications in a number of industries, some of which include - food, ethanol, paper and cardboard, textiles, pharmaceutical, glues and adhesives.

This latest study has analysed the market on the basis of the end uses of cassava. Food industry accounts for around a half of the total global cassava consumption followed by feed industry. Region-wise, Nigeria is the world's leading producer of cassava accounting for around a fifth of the world's cassava production followed by Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil and Congo. The report has also analysed the key global players operating in the cassava processing market.

Some of the players analysed by this report include - Avebe U.A., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, Penford Corp, Cargill Incorporated and Ingredion.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cassava Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by End-Use



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Cassava Manufacturing Process



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics



13 Key Player Profiles



