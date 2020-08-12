Global Cast Elastomers Industry
Global Cast Elastomers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
Aug 12, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cast Elastomers estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Hot Cast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Cast segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899182/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Cast Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accella Polyurethane Systems
- Axson Technologies
- BASF SE
- Chemline, Inc.
- Coim S.p.A (Coim Group)
- Covestro AG
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Era Polymers Pty., Ltd.
- Everchem Specialty Chemicals
- Herikon
- Huntsman Corporation
- LANXESS AG
- Luc Group
- Makro Chemical Endustriyel Kimyasallar San. Ve Tic. Ltd. ti
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Notedome Ltd.
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Polycoat Products LLC.
- RECKLI GmbH
- Sapici S.p.A.
- Synthesia Internacional SLU
- TAIWAN PU CORPORATION
- Tosoh Corporation
- VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899182/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cast Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cast Elastomers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cast Elastomers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cast Elastomers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hot Cast (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hot Cast (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hot Cast (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cold Cast (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cold Cast (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cold Cast (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cast Elastomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Cast Elastomers Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Cast Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Cast Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Cast Elastomers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Cast Elastomers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Cast Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Cast Elastomers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Cast Elastomers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Cast Elastomers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cast
Elastomers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Cast Elastomers Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Cast Elastomers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Cast Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Cast Elastomers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Cast Elastomers in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Cast Elastomers Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cast Elastomers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Cast Elastomers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Cast Elastomers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Cast Elastomers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Cast Elastomers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Cast Elastomers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Cast Elastomers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Cast Elastomers Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Cast Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Cast Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Cast Elastomers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Cast Elastomers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Cast Elastomers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Cast Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Cast Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Cast Elastomers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Cast Elastomers in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Cast Elastomers Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Cast Elastomers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Cast Elastomers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cast Elastomers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Cast Elastomers Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Cast Elastomers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Cast Elastomers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Cast Elastomers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Cast Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Cast Elastomers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Cast Elastomers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Cast Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Cast Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Cast Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Cast Elastomers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Cast Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Cast Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Cast Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Cast Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Cast Elastomers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Cast Elastomers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Cast Elastomers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Cast Elastomers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Cast Elastomers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Cast Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Cast Elastomers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Cast Elastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Cast Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Cast Elastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Cast Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cast Elastomers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Cast Elastomers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cast Elastomers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cast Elastomers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Cast Elastomers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Cast Elastomers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Cast Elastomers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Cast Elastomers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Cast Elastomers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Cast Elastomers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Cast Elastomers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Cast Elastomers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Cast Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Cast Elastomers Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Cast Elastomers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Cast Elastomers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Cast Elastomers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Cast Elastomers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Cast Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Cast Elastomers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Cast Elastomers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Cast Elastomers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Cast Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Cast Elastomers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Cast Elastomers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Cast Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Cast Elastomers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Cast Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Cast Elastomers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Cast Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Cast Elastomers Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Cast Elastomers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 172: The Middle East Cast Elastomers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Cast Elastomers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Cast Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Cast Elastomers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Cast Elastomers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cast
Elastomers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Cast Elastomers Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Cast Elastomers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Cast Elastomers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Cast Elastomers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Cast Elastomers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Cast Elastomers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Cast Elastomers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Cast Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Cast Elastomers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cast Elastomers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Cast Elastomers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Cast Elastomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Cast Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Cast Elastomers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Cast Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Cast Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Cast Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Cast Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Cast Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Cast Elastomers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Cast Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Cast Elastomers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Cast Elastomers Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Cast Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Cast Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: Cast Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899182/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker