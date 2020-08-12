Global Cast Elastomers Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cast Elastomers estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Hot Cast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Cast segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Cast Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Axson Technologies

BASF SE

Chemline, Inc.

Coim S.p.A (Coim Group)

Covestro AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Era Polymers Pty., Ltd.

Everchem Specialty Chemicals

Herikon

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS AG

Luc Group

Makro Chemical Endustriyel Kimyasallar San. Ve Tic. Ltd. ti

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Notedome Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB

Polycoat Products LLC.

RECKLI GmbH

Sapici S.p.A.

Synthesia Internacional SLU

TAIWAN PU CORPORATION

PU CORPORATION Tosoh Corporation

VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd









