Global Cast Iron Cookware Industry Report 2023-2030 - Cast Iron Cookware Amplifies Its Environmental Appeal at a Time When Sustainability is in the Spotlight

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Cast Iron Cookware estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Seasoned, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Types segment is estimated at 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report meticulously explores the timeless importance of high-quality cookware in enhancing culinary craftsmanship and fueling market expansion. It places a spotlight on the quest for healthier and kitchen-friendly cookware, presenting cast iron cookware as a promising contender in the sprawling multi-billion-dollar cookware sector.

By providing an overview of market figures through 2027, insights into competition dynamics, a detailed exploration of cast iron cookware, a glimpse into prominent brands, and a review of recent market activities, this report offers a holistic understanding of the cookware industry's past, present, and future.

Industry stakeholders and culinary enthusiasts alike will find this report invaluable as they navigate the evolving landscape of cookware and its integral role in the art of cooking.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Cast Iron Cookware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$420 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Slow, Uncertain & Volatile Recovery of the Restaurant Industry in 2022 Signals Sluggish Growth in the Foodservice End-Use Sector

A Recap of the Pandemic Impact on the Food Service Industry in 2020

Weak Recovery to Plague the Industry in 2022, Downgrading Growth Expectations for Cast iron Cookware in the Food Service Sector

Higher Food Inflation Due to Russia-Ukraine War to Hit the Restaurant Industry

Restaurants Step Up the Use of Cast Iron Cookware. Here's Why

Mushrooming of Cloud Kitchens Provide a Silver Lining of Hope for Growth in the Foodservice Sector

Contemporary Lifestyles Along With Convenience Needs Push Up Demand for Cast Iron Enamel Cookware

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Sales of Cast Iron Baking Pans & Skillets

Growing Appetite for Baked Goodies to Bring In New Opportunities for Cast Iron Baking Practices: Global Market for Bakery Products (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Changing Restaurant Menus Bode Well for Increased Investments in Commercial Kitchen Equipment Including Cast Iron Cookware

Renewed Interest in Home Cooking Opens Up Opportunities for Cast Iron Cookware

Celebrity Chefs & Growing Popularity of TV Cooking Shows Inspire Consumer Demand for Cookware

Direct-to-Consumer Sales of Cookware Gains in Popularity

Health Benefits of Cast Iron Cooking Drive Demand for Cast Iron Cookware

Recycling of Cast Iron Cookware Amplifies Its Environmental Appeal at a Time When Sustainability is in the Spotlight

Why Sustainability is Gaining Importance Now More Than Ever

Here's Why Cast Iron is Environment Friendly & a Sustainable Option for Cooking

