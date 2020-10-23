Global Cast Iron Cookware Market Report, Analysis 2017-2019 & Forecasts 2020-2026: Key Players are Le Creuset, Meyer, Staub, Cuisinart
Oct 23, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cast Iron Cookware Market - By Product Type, By End-Use/Application, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cast Iron Cookware market is set to register a CAGR of about 3.8% over the period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Cast Iron Cookware market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).
Market Growth Drivers
Furthermore, favorable features such as cost-efficiency, durability, and nonstick qualities of cast iron cookware along with the ability of the product to impart unique taste to food will provide impetus to the business growth in a long run. Also, cast iron cookware is easy to clean & has a long-lifespan and this has resulted in massive usage & popularity of the product in the hotels & restaurants across the globe. This, in turn, is predicted to drive the business landscape over the coming decade.
Asia Pacific To Dominate the Global Market Surge By 2026
The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is owing to rising consciousness pertaining to health risks related to the use of aluminum non-stick cookware as well as electric cookware.
Key players profiled in the report include
- Camp Chef
- Williams Sonoma
- Meyer Corporation
- Country Door
- Tablecraft
- Lava Cookware USA
- Le Creuset
- Victoria
- Camp Chef, Inc.
- Super
- Staub
- Lodge
- American Metalcraft
- Vermicular
- Calphalon
- Cuisinart
- Tramontina
The global cast iron cookware market is segmented as follows:
By product type
- Unseasoned
- Enamel Coated
- Seasoned
By style
- Dutch Ovens
- Camp Pots
- Bake Ware
- Skillets/Fryers
- Griddles
- Woks
By end-use/ application
- Household
- Food Services
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
