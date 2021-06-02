FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 790 Companies: 44– Players covered include American Metalcraft, Inc.; Calphalon Corporation; Camp Chef, Inc.; Country Door; Cuisinart; FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Co.; LAVA COOKWARE; Le Creuset of America, Inc.; Lodge Manufacturing Company; Marquette Castings; Meyer Corporation; Staub USA, Inc.; The Indus Valley; Tablecraft; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Tramontina USA, Inc.; Vermicular; Victoria Cookware; Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Unseasoned, Seasoned, Enamel Coated); End-Use (Food Services, Household) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

Cast iron cookware is a cookware type made from soft and heavy metallic material called cast iron, which is considered to be a superior material for cooking food items. Cast iron absorbs and retains heat extremely well, and ensures an even heat distribution across the entire surface of the cookware. The material allows slow absorption and release of heat, thereby making it ideal for dishes requiring slow cooking. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cast Iron Cookware estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Unseasoned, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seasoned segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $454.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at Reach $528.4 Million by 2026

The Cast Iron Cookware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$528.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. In these regional markets, growing appetite for baked goodies is expected to benefit cast iron baking utensils ranging from baking pans, dishes to skillet. Cast iron skillet especially is gaining in popularity among home bakers to bake brownies and apple crisp then searing steaks. This is largely because cast iron skillets give amateur bakers more control over the baking process from start to finish, since skillet can be used on both the stovetop and in the oven. A cast iron pizza pan is capable of baking the perfect pie crusts benefiting from cast iron's unique heat reservoir characteristic. Cast iron bakeware is therefore becoming a favorite for pancakes, biscuits, and cornbread, scones and crepes.



Enamel Coated Cast Iron Cookware Segment to Reach $519.5 Million by 2026

Enameled cast iron cookware is made by applying a vitreous enamel glaze onto the cookware's surface. This coating helps in preventing rusting, eliminating the requirement for seasoning the metal, and allowing for a more thorough cleaning. Enamel cast iron cookware is ideal for slow cooking and for drawing flavors from different food ingredients. In addition, pigments used during the enameling process can help in producing vibrant colors. While enamel-coated cast iron cookware does not have cleaning or seasoning issues as with uncoated cast iron cookware, the cost of a similar-styled enamel-coated cast iron cookware is significantly higher than its uncoated equivalent. In the global Enamel Coated Cast Iron Cookware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$387.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$69 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More



