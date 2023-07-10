Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Biodiesel Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Castor Oil Derivatives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global castor oil derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 2,335.78 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

Tongliao Tonghua Castor Chemical Co. Ltd.

RPK Agrotech

Adani Wilamr Ltd.

Taj Agro Products Limited

N.K. Proteins Pvt. Ltd.

Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd.

Jayant Agro Organics Limited

Gokul Agri International Ltd.

BOM Brasil Oleo de Mamona Ltda.

Kokura Gosei Kogyo Ltd.

ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Exponential growth in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, especially in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil, extensive rise in the global population, increase in consumer disposable income, and improvements in the standard of living globally are among the prominent factors influencing the global market growth at a significant pace.

In addition, increased awareness regarding the several benefits of castor oil derivatives over traditional vegetable oils, like the presence of fatty acid structure and renewable and versatile physio-chemical properties, has boosted the adoption of these oils across various end-use industries are further predicted to contribute to the market growth.



For instance, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India's total pharma exports have witnessed a significant growth of around 103% in 2021-22 from the value of pharma export in 2013-14. The country has gained a remarkable increase of approximately USD 10 billion in the last eight years, and India ranks as the 3rd largest country in the production of pharmaceuticals.



In recent years, there has been significant growth in the demand for castor oil from the healthcare sector, especially for being used for injection purposes to efficiently administer lipophilic drugs, as it contains ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acid, which boost the growth of lymphocytes, that are widely known for fighting against various disease-causing factors naturally.

Moreover, using the product to reduce the symptoms of constipation, ensure less strain during defecation, and lower the feelings of improper or incomplete bowel movements, coupled with the rising number of people becoming health conscious, are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market soon.



Castor Oil Derivatives Market Report Highlights

Sebacic acid segment dominated the castor oil derivatives market in 2022, which is highly attributable to increased need and demand for the manufacturing of resins and adoption as an additive in lubricants

Plastics and resins segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, on account of its growing use in the textile industry due to its numerous benefits such as flexibility and high formulation latitude

North America region is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the projected period, due to rapid growth in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sector and high consumption of bio-based plastics in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market Insights

4.1. Castor Oil Derivatives Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Castor Oil Derivatives Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing demand for biodiesel

4.2.1.2. Growth of cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Fluctuating castor oil prices

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Castor Oil Derivatives Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market, by Product

6. Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market, by Application

7. Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4pn83

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets