Global Cat Food Market Report 2021: A $32.2 Billion Industry - Opportunity and Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cat food market reached a value of US$ 32.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cat food market to exhibit steady growth during the next five years.



Cats are one of the most popular companion pets around the world as they are small, independent by nature, and can keep themselves groomed. Traditionally, owners fed their cats with milk and home-made food, which included leftovers and scraps from family meals.



However, the demand for commercially prepared cat food has gradually increased worldwide as it offers vital nutrients for maintaining the weight and energy requirements of cats. It also aids in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of cats.



On account of the increasing pet humanization and the growing trend of nuclear families, the adoption rate of cats is increasing, especially among the young population. These factors have impelled the demand for cat food across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among cat owners about nutritional diversification is positively influencing them to opt for customized treats and food products.



Besides this, with the rising demand for cat food that is prepared using locally produced ingredients and offers digestive benefits, manufacturers are launching a wide variety of premium pet food items, such as organic, natural and gluten-free variants, to expand their product portfolio. They are also utilizing innovative packaging solutions to differentiate their products from other competitors operating in the industry.



Furthermore, the introduction of cat food in convenient stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, and single-serve pouches and bags is also impelling the market growth worldwide.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cat food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the major pricing types?

What are the various ingredient types?

What are the several product types?

What are the major distribution channels?

What are the price trends of cat food?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cat food industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cat food industry?

What is the structure of the global cat food industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cat food industry?

What are the profit margins in the global cat food industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

How is cat food manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cat food manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cat food?

What are the transportation requirements for cat food?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cat food manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cat food manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cat Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Region



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Food

7.2 Cat Treats

7.3 Wet Cat Food



8 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

8.1 Mass Products

8.2 Premium Products



9 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

9.1 Animal Derivatives

9.2 Plant Derivatives



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.3 Online stores



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Cat Food Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles



Mars Petcare

The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)

Nestle Purina PetCare

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods

