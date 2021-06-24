Global Catalog Management Systems Market Report 2021-2026: Major Players are IBM, SAP, Oracle, Salsify, Coupa Software, ServiceNow, Proactis, Broadcom, Fujitsu, Comarch

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Catalog Management Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Product Catalogs and Service Catalogs), Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalog management systems market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2026 from USD 1.17 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising consumer demand for products, growing internet access, and rising penetration of smartphones demand which is acting as a catalyst for catalog management solutions from the e-commerce industries.

Indispensable requirement of data hubs for better data syndication and compelling need for eliminating data inconsistencies across multiple data silos. These factors are driving the demand for catalog management systems.



The COVID-19 Impact on the global catalog management systems tools market



The pandemic has had a positive impact on the catalog management systems market. COVID-19 has led to digital transformation across multiple industries, including retail and eCommerce, telecom, and media and entertainment. These solutions provide a quick snapshot of products in a channel, and capture and upload data and map it to customer needs. They also help in validating, enriching, and augmenting the data in real-time and automate the creation of catalog information using data from multiple sources to improve product assortment and achieve faster syndication of product data across channels.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on services, the catalog management systems market is segmented into two categories: professional and managed services. These services assist enterprises in managing and ensuring the smooth functioning of product information. Enterprises need active support from skilled professionals to minimize their downtime during the pre-and post-installation of solutions. These services provide the necessary support to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted operational expenses.



Retail and eCommerce industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021



Retail and ecommerce is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies and services due to the enormous volume of product data. Digital transformation initiatives have led to the boom in the retail and eCommerce vertical to meet customers' dynamic requirements. Today, customers demand rich and consistent product information; therefore, catalog manager ensures the quality of product data across all the sales channels.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of catalog management software solutions. China, India, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of catalog management software solutions and services in the region.

While the expenditure on technology solutions in APAC has increased, a setback is witnessed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more urgent for business leaders across APAC to increase their rate of cloud adoption and digital transformation, thereby embracing great market opportunities for catalog management system vendors across the region.

However, the current pandemic has forced the retail vertical across APAC to shift toward digital innovation and eCommerce, thereby driving huge market opportunities for catalog management system vendors.

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in the Catalog Management Systems Market:Increasing Need of Catalog Management Systems for Tackling High Demand from Ecommerce to Drive the Market Growth

North America : Market, by Vertical and Country: Retail and Ecommerce Vertical and United States to Account for Large Shares in North American Market in 2021

: Market, by Vertical and Country: Retail and Ecommerce Vertical and to Account for Large Shares in North American Market in 2021 Asia-Pacific : Market, by Component and Country: Solutions Segment and Rest of Asia-Pacific to Account for Large Shares in Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Catalog Management Solutions from the Ecommerce Industry

Growing Need to Gain Real-Time Visibility into Data to Reduce TTM

Indispensable Requirement of Data Hubs for Better Data Syndication

Compelling Need for Eliminating Data Inconsistencies Across Multiple Data Silos

Restraints

Misapprehensions Related to Data Security and Privacy Risks

Opportunities

Incorporation of AI and Ml Capabilities to Improve Information Management and Customer Experience

Rising Investments in Automation to Enable Quicker Decisions

Challenges

Absence of the Standardized Catalog Format Among Enterprises

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Non-Stop Dogwear

Case Study 2: KT Corporation

Case Study 3: Floor My Place

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

Technological Outlook

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Robotic Process Automation

Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Ecosystem

Patent Analysis

Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

General Data Protection Regulation

International Organization for Standardization/ International Electrotechnical Commission 27000 Standards

Cloud Security Alliance Controls

System and Organization Control Reports

System and Organization Control

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

Revenue Shift - YC/YCC Shift

Company Profiles

Major Players

IBM

SAP

Oracle

Salsify

Coupa Software

ServiceNow

Proactis

Broadcom

Fujitsu

Comarch

Other Vendors

Zycus

GEP

Ericsson

Amdocs

Episerver

Hansen Technologies

Vinculum

Claritum

Ejeeva

Suntec

Startup/SME Players

Plytix

Mirakl

Sellercloud

Vroozi

Catbase

Akeneo

nChannel

Catalog Bar

Contalog

Sales Layer

