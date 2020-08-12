Global Catalyst Carriers Industry
Global Catalyst Carriers Market to Reach 158.2 Kilo Tons by 2027
Aug 12, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catalyst Carriers estimated at 122.1 Kilo Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 158.2 Kilo Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach 109.9 Kilo Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Activated Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 32.9 Kilo Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Catalyst Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 32.9 Kilo Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 33.7 Kilo Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Zeolites Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR
In the global Zeolites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 10.2 Kilo Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 12.6 Kilo Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 20.7 Kilo Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Almatis GmbH
- Applied Catalysts
- BASF SE
- C CS
Catalysts Chemical Specialties GmbH
- Cabot Corporation
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- CeramTec GmbH
- Christy Catalytics LLC
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exacer S.R.L.
- Jgc Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.
- Magma Ceramics & Catalysts
- Noritake Co., Ltd.
- Pingxiang Hetian Ceramic Co., Ltd.
- Porocel Corporation
- Riogen Inc.
- Saint-Gobain
- Sasol Ltd.
- Sinocata
- Ultramet
- W. R. Grace & Co.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Catalyst Carriers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Catalyst Carriers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Catalyst Carriers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ceramics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ceramics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ceramics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Activated Carbon (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Activated Carbon (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Activated Carbon (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Zeolites (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Zeolites (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Zeolites (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Tons
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chemical Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Chemical Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Chemical Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Tons by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Catalyst Carriers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Catalyst Carriers Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Catalyst Carriers Latent Demand
Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Catalyst Carriers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 33: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Review by
Type in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 36: Catalyst Carriers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Catalyst Carriers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Catalyst Carriers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Catalyst Carriers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Catalyst Carriers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Catalyst
Carriers in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Catalyst Carriers Market in Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 45: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Catalyst Carriers Market Growth Prospects in
Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Analysis in China
in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Catalyst Carriers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Catalyst Carriers in Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Catalyst Carriers Market Review in China in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Catalyst Carriers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Catalyst Carriers Market Demand Scenario in
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Catalyst Carriers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Catalyst Carriers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Catalyst Carriers Market in Europe in Tons by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Catalyst Carriers Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Catalyst Carriers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Catalyst Carriers Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Scenario in
Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Catalyst Carriers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Review in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Catalyst Carriers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Analysis in
Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Catalyst Carriers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Catalyst Carriers Market in Retrospect in Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Catalyst Carriers Market Growth Prospects in
Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Catalyst Carriers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Catalyst Carriers in Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Catalyst Carriers Market Review in Italy in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Catalyst Carriers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Catalyst Carriers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Catalyst Carriers in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Catalyst Carriers Market in Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Review by
Type in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 87: Catalyst Carriers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Catalyst Carriers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Catalyst Carriers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Catalyst Carriers Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Catalyst Carriers Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Catalyst Carriers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 96: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Catalyst Carriers Market in Rest of Europe in Tons by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Catalyst Carriers Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Catalyst Carriers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Catalyst Carriers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Catalyst Carriers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Historic Market
Scenario in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Catalyst Carriers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Historic Market
Review in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Catalyst Carriers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Catalyst Carriers Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Catalyst Carriers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Catalyst Carriers Market in Retrospect in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Review by
Type in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 120: Catalyst Carriers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Catalyst Carriers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Catalyst Carriers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Catalyst Carriers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 125: South Korean Catalyst Carriers Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Catalyst Carriers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 128: South Korean Catalyst Carriers Historic Market
Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Catalyst Carriers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Catalyst Carriers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Catalyst Carriers in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Catalyst Carriers Market in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Catalyst Carriers Market Trends by
Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027
Table 137: Catalyst Carriers Market in Latin America in Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Catalyst Carriers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Catalyst Carriers Market Growth
Prospects in Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Catalyst Carriers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Catalyst Carriers in Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Catalyst Carriers Market Review in Latin America in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Catalyst Carriers Market in Argentina in Tons by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Catalyst Carriers Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Catalyst Carriers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Catalyst Carriers Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Scenario
in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Catalyst Carriers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Review
in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Catalyst Carriers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Analysis
in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Catalyst Carriers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Catalyst Carriers Market in Retrospect in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Catalyst Carriers Market
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Catalyst Carriers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Catalyst Carriers Latent
Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Catalyst Carriers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 168: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Catalyst Carriers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Catalyst Carriers Historic Market by
Type in Tons: 2012-2019
Table 174: Catalyst Carriers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Catalyst Carriers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use
for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Catalyst Carriers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Tons by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Catalyst Carriers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Tons by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Catalyst
Carriers in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Catalyst Carriers Market in Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 183: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Tons by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Catalyst Carriers Market in Israel in Tons by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Catalyst Carriers Addressable Market
Opportunity in Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Catalyst Carriers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Catalyst Carriers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Catalyst Carriers Market Growth
Prospects in Tons by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Catalyst Carriers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Catalyst Carriers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Catalyst Carriers in Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Catalyst Carriers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Catalyst Carriers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by
Type for the Period 2018-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Catalyst Carriers Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Catalyst Carriers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Catalyst Carriers Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Catalyst Carriers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Catalyst Carriers Historic
Market Analysis in Tons by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Catalyst Carriers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Catalyst Carriers Market in
Retrospect in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Catalyst Carriers Market Estimates and
Projections in Tons by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Catalyst Carriers Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Catalyst Carriers Latent Demand Forecasts in
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Catalyst Carriers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in Tons for 2012-2019
Table 213: Catalyst Carriers Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
