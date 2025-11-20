Global Catalytic Ministries Launches Gaza & Syria Program Led by Nationals: A "Peace Deal" Through Indigenous Leaders and the Gospel of Jesus

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year closes, hearts are both heavy and hopeful—heavy from witnessing "Gaza Burning" and "Syria Under Terror," hopeful because God still works through a faithful few. Headlines spark momentary outrage, aid flickers, and then the cycle repeats. Few embrace the slow, costly work of presence.

Global Catalytic Ministries does.

Hear directly from our leaders in the field with this testimony from Gaza and Syria

GCM doesn't arrive with cameras or parachute campaigns; their indigenous teams already live there in Gaza and Syria. They worship, weep, and—by the Spirit's power—lead neighbors to Jesus. Now GCM is deploying targeted, house-to-house disciple-makers in Gaza and Syria. These are long-term, creative, high-risk missions, and Phase 1 is already underway.

What can be made public, clearly and plainly:

1. GCM's primary mission is always the Gospel. House-to-house, low-visibility, adaptable, and designed to continue even when borders close or media cycles move on.

2. Teams are trained and coached to meet practical needs. Aid is a bridge to relationship; it never replaces GCM's Gospel mission.

3. GCM is building communication and supply chains, ensuring safe housing, establishing entry/exit plans, and implementing contingency measures, all under strict security protocols. Lives depend on confidentiality, but GCM's Executive staff is available and willing to connect with you personally.

4. Nationals lead. Outside workers enter only when strategically required. GCM's field design is: Train, Place, Sustain, Rescue (if necessary).

ACTIVE FIELD REPORT:

This is a true inside look at our active mission in Gaza and Syria with sister Nara Zwaldi, a disciple of Jesus and family member of Hamas leadership.

Message 1: Her Call (received November 1, 2025)

"Good morning, my family. I prayed about Australia or Syria and heard an inner voice: What will you do in Australia when you know no one there? My calling is to those in Syria who don't know Jesus. If I seek prosperity, I'll choose Australia; if I want to share the Gospel, I must go to my Shiite community in Syria, even if it's dangerous and hard. To be a daughter of Christ, I must follow His will and the Spirit's leading. From the start of my faith, I have prayed, 'Lord, You are the One who sends me.'"

Message 2: Her Journey into Syria (received November 5, 2025)

"Thank God I reached my destination last night. I was arrested by local security, but God saved me. Five others and I were being smuggled across a river when a soldier fired in the air: 'Stop right there!' My heart froze. He questioned us, and I prayed, 'Jesus, save me.' Trembling, I admitted I had no ID. They held us briefly in a room while I repeated, 'The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?' Then he said, 'Walk on,' and we continued. In the city, I called my husband; a car collected me, and another will take me to a neighboring town in two days. I trust God to guide my path. Please pray for me, sisters. Thank you for caring, my family."

The Ongoing Mission of GCM in Gaza and Syria

What sets GCM apart is simple. Global Catalytic Ministries embeds disciple-makers and builds movements from within. The thing that lasts (the thing that changes hearts and families and future generations) is the bread of life and the living water. That is GCM's primary investment. Ongoing financial support to stand with this work in Gaza and Syria is always appreciated. Please donate through the GCM website if this mission is deemed important.

