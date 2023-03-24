Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market Report to 2028: Rising Awareness Among Individuals About the Benefits of Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Cataracts Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cataract surgical devices market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.34% during 2022-2028.

A cataract is a common ocular disorder wherein the clear and natural lens of the eye becomes cloudy. It leads to partial or complete vision loss, color fading, night blindness, double vision, and sensitivity to bright lights. It develops when proteins in the eye form clumps and prevent the lens from sending clear images to the retina.

It is commonly caused by eye injuries, aging, inflammation, and other eye diseases damaging the tissue that protects eye lenses. Consequently, there is a significant growth in the number of cataract surgeries that are performed with the help of technologically advanced devices and laser-assisted technology across the globe.



The increasing geriatric population, which is more prone to cataracts and other eye-related disorders, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of cataracts is catalyzing the demand for cataract surgical devices.

Apart from this, technological advancements in ophthalmology, including laser-assisted in situ keratomileuses (LASIK) surgery and the development of advanced cataract surgical devices, such as forceps, speculum wire, Wescott scissors, and calipers, are contributing to the market growth.

Besides this, the introduction of femtosecond laser technology is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries are introducing attractive health schemes to financially support individuals with cataract problems, which, in turn, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players operating in the industry.

Moreover, increasing investments by leading industry players in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with advanced and efficient cataract surgical devices are anticipated to drive the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cataract surgical devices market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and end-use.



Breakup by Product Type:

Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs)

Intraocular lenses (IOLs)

Femtosecond laser

Phacoemulsification equipment

Others

IOLs currently represent the most popular product type on account of the rising traction and increasing adoption of foldable and advanced IOLs across the world.



Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Eye care clinics

Eye Treatment and Surgical Centres

Hospitals presently hold the majority of the global cataract surgical devices market share due to the significant development in the healthcare infrastructure and a considerable rise in advanced healthcare facilities.



Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the favorable reimbursement policies offered by insurance companies and increasing awareness among individuals in the region about ocular diseases.



