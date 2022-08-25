Global Catechins Market Value to Rise at 3.8% Yearly to $21.09 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catechins Market by Source, Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catechin market size was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Catechin is a type of flavonoids that is abundantly extracted from green tea leaves. It is a specific group of molecules, which can be found in foods items such as tea, vegetables, beans, and fruits. It is used to fight against some of the infections, as it is antimicrobial agent.



The market for catechins is steadily growing, but slowly. Catechin sales have benefitted from the growth of the functional food and beverage around the world. The need for healthier foods that complement customer's healthy lifestyles has increased as a result of the rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the surge in prevalence of obesity and diabetes. The shift in customer behavior has been a key driver for the market expansion.



Globally, consumers have become increasingly health-conscious. Their increased awareness is partly responsible for their surge in attention on having a fit and healthy lifestyle. Consumers can access information from all around the world via internet and other forms of media channels. This has made consumers more conscious of their personal lifestyle, which has a significant impact on the sales of catechin products.



In Asia-Pacific, the catechin market demand is predicted to be high. China has emerged as the region's major catechin producer and consumer. The catechin demand in Asia-Pacific is expected to be fueled by rise in disposable income in China, as well as increased consumer spending on functional foods & beverages. Furthermore, catechin demand is anticipated to continue to be high in Japan and India, boosting the market's expansion in the region.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Tea

Fruits

Other

By Type

Epigallocatechin (EGC)

Epigallocatechin-3-Gallate (EGCG)

Other

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for natural and organic products

Rise in health awareness

Increased prevalence of obesity and diabetes

Restraints

Lack of consumer awareness

High capital cost for extraction process

Opportunities

Rise in demand for functional food & beverages

Growth in applications of catechin in diverse sectors

