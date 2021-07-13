Global Catering Services Market | $ 104.92 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of online catering will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Catering Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

Contract Catering Services



Concession Catering Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the catering services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Catering Services Market size

Catering Services Market trends

Catering Services Market industry analysis

New contracts are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the catering services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Foodservice Market - Global foodservice market is segmented by sector (commercial and non-commercial), type (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Cloud Kitchen Market - Global cloud kitchen market is segmented by type (franchised and standalone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist catering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the catering services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers Challenges and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark Corp.

bartlett mitchell Ltd.

CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.

Delaware North Companies Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Dine Contract Catering Ltd.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash Inc.

Elior Group SA

The Emirates Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

