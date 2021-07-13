Global Catering Services Market | $ 104.92 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 13, 2021, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 104.92 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the catering services market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of online catering will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Catering Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Contract Catering Services
- Concession Catering Services
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the catering services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aramark Corp., bartlett mitchell Ltd., CH and Co Catering Group Ltd., Delaware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Dine Contract Catering Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, DoorDash Inc., Elior Group SA, and The Emirates Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Catering Services Market size
- Catering Services Market trends
- Catering Services Market industry analysis
New contracts are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the catering services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Catering Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist catering services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the catering services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark Corp.
- bartlett mitchell Ltd.
- CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.
- Delaware North Companies Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Dine Contract Catering Ltd.
- DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
- DoorDash Inc.
- Elior Group SA
- The Emirates Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
