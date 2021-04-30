Global Catering Services Market Report 2021, Featuring Aramark Corporation, Compass Group PLC, Elior Group and Newrest Group Services SAS
Apr 30, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catering Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catering Services estimated at US$494.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$609 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.
The Catering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured):
- Aramark Corporation
- Compass Group PLC
- DO & CO AG
- Elior Group
- Gategroup
- Newrest Group Services SAS
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aidztl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article