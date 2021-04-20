Global Catering Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catering Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and End user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global catering software market was valued at US$ 184.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 519.14 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.



North America dominated the catering software market in 2019 with a share of more than 30%, followed by APAC. North America comprises developed countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The technological advancements and developments have led to a highly competitive market for all industries across North America. It also attracts several technological developments from economically strong countries. The companies in the region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet customer demands for delivering high-quality products and services in the best possible way.



In North America, the US holds the largest share when it comes to travel and tourism, followed by Mexico and Canada. Further, the region has witnessed the increasing number of international arrivals since 2010. Meanwhile, the rate of tourism in Mexico is growing owing to the steady investments in resorts and hotels backed by government initiatives to promote travel industry in the country. Thus, the increasing number of travelers as well as positive outlook for the adoption of new technologies, favorable economic policies for technological developments, and eating out culture make North America a crucial region for the catering software market players. Also, the presence of market players such as Better Cater, Inc; CaterEase Software; CaterTrax, Inc.; and Restaurant & Catering Systems is another major factor anticipated to drive the market in this region during the forecast period.



In 2019, APAC stood second in the global catering software market with a decent market share, and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Presence of emerging economies and rise in adoption of innovative and advanced technologies are contributing to the overall development of APAC. By country, the catering software market in APAC is segmented into Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Rapid advancements in technologies, digitalization of economies, and sufficient support from government are among the key factors leading to the smooth evolution of these economies from a developing stage to a developed stage in terms of adoption of solutions such as catering software.



The travel and tourism industry is experiencing rapid growth over the years and the region ranks second after Europe by recording the most international tourist arrivals. Increasing purchasing power, growing air connectivity due to rising number of airports, relaxed visa norms, and better exchange rate are among the factors attracting tourists from Europe and North America.



Countries such as India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Australia are experiencing significant number of tourists. Also, countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal are registering double digit of growth rate in tourism. Meanwhile, APAC is characterized by the presence of the large number of young population coupled with rising deposable income, which is the major factor propelling the tourism industry in this region. Further, fast food restaurant chains are heavily investing in Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea owing to the growing food service industry in this region. Thus, growing rate of tourism in Asia Pacific, increasing inclination of population toward restaurant dining, rising trend of multicultural cuisine, and surging adoption rate of digitization and advanced technologies in this region are anticipated to drive the growth of the catering software market in APAC during the forecast period.



Companies operating in the global catering software market adopt inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. These players mainly perform investments strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, CaterZen invested programming hours since the beginning of March to confirm restaurants and caterers can continue operations by focusing strongly on online ordering and food delivery.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Catering Software Market



Several governments across the world are announcing various containment measures, such as strict restrictions on the movement of humans and vehicles, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdowns are hindering businesses, which depend on physical interaction to generate revenues. Also, several business organizations are reducing their operations. Thus, many companies are now focusing on driving conversions, interactions, as well as revenue through digital channels.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global catering software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global catering software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Catering Software Market - By Deployment Type

1.3.2 Catering Software Market - By End User

1.3.3 Catering Software Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Catering Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia - Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Catering Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Popularity of E-Commerce Platforms

5.1.2 Increasing Integration of Payment Gateway

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Security Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Big Data Analytics Technology to Improve Catering Operations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Machine Learning to Revolutionize Catering Business

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Catering Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Catering Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Catering Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Catering Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Catering Software Market, By Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud: Catering Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 On-Premises

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On-Premises: Catering Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Catering Software Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Catering Software Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Caterers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Caterers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Restaurants and Hotels

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Restaurants and Hotels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Catering Software Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Catering Software Market

9.3 Europe: Catering Software Market

9.4 APAC: Catering Software Market

9.5 MEA: Catering Software Market

9.6 SAM: Catering Software Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Catering Software Market

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Global Catering Software Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Aptus Systems Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 BETTER CATER, INC

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 CATEREASE SOFTWARE

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 CATERTRAX, INC.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.1 Key Developments

12.6 CaterZen

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Flex Catering

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 FOODSTORM CATERING SOFTWARE (CATERXPRESS)

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Curate

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 PROFIT SYSTEMS INC

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 Pxier

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6vop9?



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

