Global Catharanthine Industry Research Report 2023: A $1.17 Billion Market by 2032

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catharanthine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type:; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catharanthine market size is expected to reach USD 1,172.93 million by 2032

With the rising female incidence rates and declining male rates, the number of cancer survivors is rising which is increasing the demand for catharanthine for treatment. This is brought on by both an aging and growing population, as well as improvements in cancer treatment and early detection that have increased cancer survival rates.

The key chemical is used to create the anti-tumor drugs vinblastine and vincristine. Pancreatic fragments are induced to produce amylase, which causes the pancreatic acinar cells to extensively degranulate. Catharanthine is used extensively in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. It is frequently used to treat cancer in youngsters. A person with a history of cancer, from the time of diagnosis through the rest of their life, is referred to in the report as a "cancer survivor."

Moreover, the need for catharanthine-based medicines is rising as the number of people with chronic diseases including cancer and tumors rises. According to the latest estimates from the IARC (International Agency for Cancer and Research), there were around 10.3 million cancer deaths and 19.3 million new cases of cancer worldwide in 2020. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in the United States, 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, and 606,520 people passed away from the condition.

Additionally, in January 2019, In the US, there were reportedly 16.9 million cancer survivors. Up until 2030, there are expected to be 22.2 million cancer survivors. At some point in their lifetime, about 39.5% of men and women will receive a cancer diagnosis.

The estimated national cost of cancer care in 2020 was estimated to be US$208.9 billion, an increase of 10% from the previous year's cost that can only be attributed to the aging and population growth of the United States. The market will expand during the anticipated period because catharanthine is used as a medicine for cancer disease.

Moreover, the market is predicted to have rapid expansion over the forecast period due to the rising level of consumer awareness among industry participants regarding the advantages of catharanthine. The market is primarily driven by the expansion of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. As per the WHO, healthcare spending currently makes up 11.0% of the global GDP. Catharanthine is frequently utilized in the medical field.

Catharanthine Market Report Highlights

The catharanthine tartrate segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to Catharanthus alkaloids, a group of Vinca alkaloids, being catharanthine tartrate. Leukemia and other cancers have been treated with it as an anti-tumor agent.

Pharmaceutical dominated the substrate market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue dominating over the forecast period due to drugs containing catharanthine being used to treat conditions like diabetes, myocardial infarction, and stroke.

The catharanthine market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific . This is a result of the expanding pharmaceutical sector in developing nations and rising healthcare spending.

. This is a result of the expanding pharmaceutical sector in developing nations and rising healthcare spending. The global players include AK Scientific, Abcam Corporation, Bio Vision, ChemFaces Corporation, Cayman Chemicals, Enzo Biochem, Hainan Yueyang Biotech, Stanford Chemicals, and Selleck Chemicals.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising total number of cancer cases

Growth of the medical and pharmaceutical industry

Restraints and Challenges

High manufacturing cost

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Catharanthine Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

AK Scientific Inc

Abcam Corporation

Bio Vision Inc

ChemFaces Corporation

Cayman Chemicals

Enzo Biochem Inc

Hainan Yueyang Biotech Co Ltd

Stanford Chemicals

Selleck Chemicals

Scope of the Report

Catharanthine Market, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Catharanthine sulfate

Catharanthine tartrate

Catharanthine Market, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Others.

Catharanthine Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hiv22c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets