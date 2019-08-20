Global Catheter Markets & Technologies, 2017-2023 - In-depth Coverage on Cardiovascular, Urological, Neurovascular, Intravenous, and Specialty Catheters

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Catheters" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catheter market is a diverse industry with both multinational companies and smaller regional companies participating in a very competitive market.



Segments of the market covered in this report include cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular and intravenous catheters, as well as specialty products such as suction, thermodilution, oximetry catheters, anesthesia and reproductive catheters. In some areas, particularly neurovascular, some procedures would not be possible without the use of catheters.



The number of catheterization procedures performed worldwide is affected by:

A globally aging population and its healthcare needs.

Higher incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

The effects of weak economies on overall healthcare utilization rates.

Efforts by third-party payers to lower costs associated with medical procedures.

Investigations by governmental agencies into potential overutilization of procedures.

The implementation by hospitals of policies designed to reduce the incidence of unnecessary procedures.

Growing concerns over infection rates with catheter use, which is improving technologies.

New diagnostic imaging and functional assessment modalities that more effectively screen patients to determine the need for treatment.

The market for catheters in medically-advanced regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is more mature, particularly for products in the urological and intravenous areas. Growth in developed regions will be mainly due to (1) introduction of advanced catheters during the forecast period, (2) an increase in the over-65 segment of the population and (3) the continued rise in chronic diseases such as heart disease.

Report Synopsis



Industry analysis of the global catheters' market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of important segments including cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, intravenous and specialty catheters

Study of impact analysis and discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market

Information on new products being introduced and their future impact on the market

A relevant patent analysis

Profiles of leading manufacturers and suppliers of catheters within the market including, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Hollister, Medtronic, Stryker

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary



Chapter 3 Overview of the Global Catheter Industry

Definition

Catheter Development

Catheter Construction

Catheter Applications

Types of Catheters

Cardiovascular Catheters

Cardiac Ablation Catheters

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Catheters

PCI and Stent Placement

Rapid Exchange Balloon Catheters

Over-the-Wire PCI Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Possible Complications

Urological Catheters

Possible Complications from Urological Catheter Use

Intermittent Catheters

Indwelling Catheterization

Suprapubic Catheterization

Male External Condom Catheterization

Intravenous (IV) Catheters

Single-Lumen Catheters

Multi-Lumen Catheter

Specialty IV Catheters

PICC

CVC

CVC Catheter Placement

Possible Complications Due to IV Catheters

Dialysis Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Anesthesia Catheters

Thermodilution Catheters

Suction Catheters

Oximetry Catheters

Reproductive Catheters

Rectal Catheters

Cholangiography Catheters

End-User Preferences

Catheter Size

Materials Used

Coating

Length of Time Catheter is in the Body

Infection Rate

Cost

Chapter 4 Catheters and Industry Drivers and Restraints

Overview

Market Drivers

Worldwide Economic Demographics

Worldwide Population Growth

Demographic Trends

Globally Aging Population

Westernization of Dietary Habits and Urbanization

Growing Affluence in Middle- and Lower-Income Countries

Use of Catheters Worldwide

Coronary Procedures

Cancer

Market Restraints

PCI Versus CABG

Combined Therapies

Catheter Reuse

Product Distribution

Reimbursement and Regulation Trends

Global Financial Conditions

Third Party Coverage and Reimbursement

Global Cost Containment

Chapter 5 Catheter Materials

Introduction

Key Characteristics

Surface Characteristics

Catheters Used in Advanced Imaging

MRA

OCT

Radiopacity in Catheters

Determining Appropriate Properties of Radiopaque Catheters

Economics of Radiopacity

Component Materials

Latex

Silicone

Silicone Catheter Characteristics

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene

Catheter Coatings

Silicone Elastomer

Hydrophilic Coating

Antimicrobial Coating

Combating UTI

Combining Hydrophilic and Antimicrobial Coatings

Silver Coating

Advantages and Disadvantages of Catheter Materials

Chapter 6 Analysis of the Global Catheter Market

Global Catheter Revenue Analysis

Global Market Share Forecast by Type of Catheter

Cardiovascular Catheters

Key Market Challenges

Pharmacological Approaches Could Threaten Future Catheter Demand

Limited Clinical Data and Outcomes Statistics

Key Market Drivers for the Cardiovascular Segment

Increases in the Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Effectiveness of Interventional Cardiac Procedures Compared with Pharmaceutical-Based Therapies

Key Market Restraints in the Cardiovascular Market

Constant Price Erosion

Decrease in Restenosis

Low Reimbursement Rates

Catheter Use in Conjunction with Stent Placement

Cardiovascular Catheter Revenue Analysis

Angiography

Balloon Catheters

EP Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound Catheters (IVUS)

Market Shares by Company

Urological Catheters

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Urological Catheter Revenue Analysis

Intermittent Catheter Revenues

Indwelling Catheter Revenues

Market Shares by Company

Intravenous Catheters

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Global Intravenous Catheter Market

Central Venous Catheters

Dialysis Catheters

Peripheral Catheters

Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheters

Market Shares by Company

Neurovascular Catheters

Key Market Challenges

Neurovascular Catheter Revenue Analysis

Market Shares by Company

Specialty Catheter Market

Key Market Drivers

Key Market Restraints

Specialty Catheter Market Revenue Analysis

Market Shares by Company

Chapter 7 Global Catheter Market by Region

Overview

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Conclusions

Restraints

Drivers

U.S. Catheter Market

Summary

Revenue Analysis of the U.S. Catheter Market

Trends in Procedure Usage

European Catheter Market

Summary

Western European Healthcare Systems

Eastern European Healthcare Systems

Government Regulations

Economic Conditions

Revenue Analysis of the European Market for Catheters

Cardiovascular Market Overview

Urological Catheter Market Overview

Intravenous Catheter Market Overview

Neurovascular Catheter Market Overview

Specialty Catheter Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Catheter Market

Summary

Australian Healthcare Market

Japanese Healthcare Market

Indian Healthcare Market

Chinese Healthcare Market

Revenue Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Market for Catheters

Cardiovascular Market Overview

Urological Catheter Market Overview

Intravenous Catheter Market Overview

Neurovascular Catheter Market Overview

Specialty Catheter Market Overview

Rest of the World Catheter Market

Revenue Analysis of the ROW Market for Catheters

Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis

Overview

Patent Applications

Cardio

Urological

Intravenous

Neurovascular

Specialty

Chapter 9 U.S. Premarket Notifications and Approvals

Premarket Notifications

Device Classification

510(K) Clearance

Premarket Approvals (PMAs)

Chapter 10 Competitive Market Environment

Restraints

Price Erosion Due to Fierce Competition Is Decreasing Revenue Potential

Longer Approval Times are Delaying New Product Launches

Reimbursement Issues have Affected the Use of Technology

Experienced Physicians are Often Reluctant to Accept New Device Technologies

Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures has Increased Demand for Catheters

Increased Demand for Disposable Catheters

New Technologies in Catheter Design have Increased Catheter Use

Advances in Imaging Technology have Led to New Applications Requiring the Use of Catheters

Leading Manufacturers

Mergers/Acquisitions in the Catheter Market

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Angiodynamics

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health

Cardiomed Supplies Inc.

Depuy Synthes

Coloplast A/S

Cook Medical Inc.

C.R. Bard

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Flexicath Ltd.

Goodman Co. Ltd.

Hollister Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Manfred Sauer Gmbh

Maquet Getinge Group

Medical Components Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Microport Scientific Corp.

Pulsion Medical Systems Se

Sanovas Inc.

Siemens Medical Solutions Usa, Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Spectranetics

St. Jude Medical

Straub Medical Ag

Stryker

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Vascular Solutions Inc.

Volcano Corp.

