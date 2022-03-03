Global Cathode Market Report 2022-2026: Market Faces Challenges like Lack of Raw Material Availability and Safety Issues

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cathode Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cathode market by value, by type, by material type, by end-user, & region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the cathode market.

Cathode material defines the power and voltage capacity of a battery. Cathode material is a composition of thin aluminum substrate, active material, conductive additive and binder. Cathode material determines the energy density of a cell through cell voltage and/or capacity.

Cathode material demands extremely high purity levels and must be almost free of unwanted metal impurities - notably iron, vanadium and sulfur. Choice of cathode material with a particular chemistry depends on factors like cell voltage, capacity, energy and power capabilities, cycle life, and temperature of operation.



The global cathode market is projected to grow significantly during the period of 2022-2026. The global cathode market is expected to increase due to the boom in consumer electronics, adoption of renewable energy, growing usage of lithium-ion battery, and rising demand for rechargeable battery. Yet, the market faces some challenges like lack of raw material availability and safety issues.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cathode market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global cathode market is moderately fragmented with many top market players operating worldwide. The key players of the cathode market are Johnson Matthey, POSCO Group, Umicore, and BASF SE. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Battery: An Overview

2.1.1 Components of a Battery

2.2 Cathode: An Overview

2.2.1 Cathode Materials

2.2.2 Active Material

2.2.3 Types of Active Material

2.2.4 Cathode Active Materials along with Features and Applications

2.3 Cathode Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Cathode Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cathode Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cathode Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Cathode Market by Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid battery and Others)

3.1.3 Global Cathode Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Cathode Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Cathode Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Lead Acid Cathode Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Others Cathode Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Cathode Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Cathode Market by Value

4.2 Europe Cathode Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Cathode Market by Value

4.3 North America Cathode Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Cathode Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Cathode Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Cathode Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Cathode Maret

5.1.2 Post COVID Scenario



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Boom in Consumer Electronics

6.1.2 Adoption of Renewable Energy

6.1.3 Growing Usage of Lithium-ion Battery

6.1.4 Rising Demand for Rechargeable Battery

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Raw Material Availability

6.2.2 Safety Issues

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surge in Sales of Electric Vehicle

6.3.2 Battery Recycling

6.3.3 Advancements in Design Material



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cathode Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Cathode Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Johnson Matthey

POSCO Group

Umicore

BASF SE

