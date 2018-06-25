Global Cathode Materials Market 2018-2023

The global cathode materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2023. Among the various chemistries of cathode materials, the highest growth rate is expected for NCM, followed by LCO and LFP. Production of NCA material, is currently dominated by Japan, that may also present an opportunity for the existing or the newly emerging European Union (EU) manufacturers. However, the technological breakthrough may lead to the use of different cathode materials which in turn may affect the global cathode manufacturing sector.

Some of the factors driving the global market for cathode materials are rising demand for electric vehicles, increased use of lithium-ion batteries in energy storage systems, and stringent governmental regulations to improve the fuel economies of vehicles across the globe.

Cathode materials find wide applications in lithium-ion batteries used in consumer electronics, power tools, automotive, and consumer electronics. In 2017, consumer electronics segment dominated the global market of cathode materials. The increasing demand of mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, and other electronic devices is expected to boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries which in turn would affect the global demand of the cathode materials. The longer battery life of lithium-ion cells is expected to boost the demand for cathode materials in the global market. LCO cathode material is widely used in small lithium-ion cells in consumer electronics owing to its excellent energy density properties.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the cathode materials market. The key players in the lithium-ion battery industry are investing on strategic expansions in order to gain a strong foothold in China and other countries. Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), Panasonic Corp., LG Chem Ltd., and Boston Power Inc. invested massive amount of money for the construction of new lithium-ion battery plants in China. Other key companies, such as Samsung and BYD Co. are focusing on the expansion of their existing factories to meet the demand for the cathode materials in the Asia-Pacific region.

The competitive landscape of the global cathode materials market includes different strategies undertaken by the cathode materials and lithium-ion battery manufacturers in order to gain significant market presence. Some of the strategies that have been adopted by the cathode materials manufacturers are expansions, new product launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, contracts and agreements, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Cathode Materials Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

2.1.2 Increased Usage of Lithium-ion Batteries in the Energy Storage Systems

2.1.3 Stringent Governmental Regulations to Improve Fuel Economy of Vehicles Across the Globe

2.2 Restraint

2.2.1 Depleting Lithium Resources

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Emergence of Lithium-Air and Lithium-Sulphur Cathode Materials

2.3.2 Introduction of Nanotechnology in Lithium-ion Batteries

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Partnerships/Collaborations

3.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.3 Business Expansions & Contracts

3.1.4 Product Launches

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Cathode Materials Market Share Analysis

3.3 Research & Development (R&D) Investment by the Leading Players in the Global Cathode Materials Market

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Industry Attractiveness

4.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

4.4 Country Share Analysis

5 Global Cathode Materials Market by Type, 2018-2023 ($Million and Kilotons)

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Cathode Materials Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Cathode Materials Market

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM or NMC)

5.5 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

5.6 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

5.7 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

5.8 Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NCA)

6 Global Cathode Materials Market by End-Users, 2018-2023 ($Million and Kilotons)

6.1 Automotive

6.1.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.1.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

6.1.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

6.2 Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Grid Storage

6.3 Consumer Electronics

6.4 Power Tools

7 Cathode Materials Market by Region, 2018 - 2023 ($Million and Kilotons)

8 Cathode Material Value Chain and Associated Markets Scenario

8.1 Key Players in the Cathode Materials Value Chain

8.2 Elements

8.2.1 Cobalt

8.2.2 Lithium

8.2.3 Nickel

8.2.4 Manganese

8.2.5 Aluminium

8.3 Battery Materials

8.3.1 Anode Materials

8.3.2 Separators

8.3.3 Electrolyte

8.4 Lithium-ion Battery

9 Supplier Profiles

9.1 Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Cayman) Co., Ltd.

9.2 BASF SE

9.3 Hunan Rui Xiang New Material Co., Ltd.

9.4 L&F Co., Ltd.

9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9.6 NEI Corporation

9.7 NICHIA CORPORATION

9.8 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

9.9 Peking University Science and Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

9.10 Shanshan Co., Ltd

9.11 Sumitomo Corporation

9.12 Tanaka Chemical Corporation

9.13 Targray Technology International Inc.

9.14 Toda Kogyo Corp.

9.15 Umicore N.V.

10 Customer Profiles

10.1 GS Yuasa International Ltd.

10.2 Hitachi Ltd.

10.3 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

10.4 Tesla, Inc.

10.5 Other Potential Customers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8xwpgk/global_cathode?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cathode-materials-market-2018-2023-300671550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

