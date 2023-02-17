Global Cathode Materials Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030 - Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers Significant Opportunities

Feb 17, 2023, 06:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cathode Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cathode Materials: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Battery & Cathode Material Supply Changing Dynamics to Grow Exponentially to Match EV Demand
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- Disruption to Battery Supply Chains Impacts Market Prospects
- Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify Battery Value Chain
- Geographical Diversification of Anode & Cathode Material Production in Sight over Longer Term
- Russia-Ukraine Crisis & Tight Supply Leave Nickel Prices Skyrocketing
- Global Economic Update
- War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials
- Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers Significant Opportunities for Cathode Materials
- Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
- High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
- With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Automobile Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market
- Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery
- Battery Recycling Gains Attention
- Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview
- Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs
- Staggering EV Demand Offers Springboard to New Cathode Choices in Li-Ion Market
- Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries
- The Rise of LFP
- High Manganese Options
- A Peek into Current and Evolving EV Battery Technologies
- China's Dominance in the Global EV Supply Chain: A Growing Cause of Concern for EV Manufacturers
- China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance
- Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious Expansion Plans
- Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV Battery Supplier
- China's Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack
- Massive Investments to Give Special Thrust to Battery Material Supply Chain in North America
- South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force
- Manufacturers in Developed Countries Race to Exploit Cheap Cathode Materials to Catch Up with China
- Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream
- Current Innovations are Focused on Improved Battery Capacity and Reduced MSW Generation, Minus Li-ion
- With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook
- Promising EV Battery Technologies
- Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand
- Premium Segment & 5G Devices Buoy Growth in Smartphones Market
- Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
- Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies
- New Generation Li-ion Batteries to go for Cobalt-free Cathode Materials
- LiPo Battery Cathode Materials Outlook
- Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- High-Ni' Technology Gains Attention
- Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries
- Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials
- Price Volatility of Key raw Materials Drives Manufacturers Seek Alternate Battery Materials
- Suppliers Confront New Challenges
- Innovations & Advancements, and Research Studies to Boost Market Prospects
- Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes
- Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials
- Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries
- Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
- New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology
- Silicone Technology Advancements Brightens Prospects for Replacing Graphite with Silicone in Li-ion Batteries
- Cathode Synthesis Gains Attention
- Solid-state Li-ion Batteries to Find Edge
- New Developments in the ASSB Technology Space
