Global Causal AI Market Forecast Report to 2030: Potential to Revolutionize Healthcare Field

The global market for causal AI is projected to grow from USD 8.01 million in 2023 to USD 119.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 47.1% during the forecast period.

The Healthcare and Lifesciences vertical is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, and the adoption of causal AI technology is on the rise. Causal AI and Causal ML is used in healthcare and life sciences for drug discovery, patient diagnosis, treatment, personalized medicine, and more. The high adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, the presence of several key players, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe is also expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technology and the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions. The healthcare and life sciences industry is witnessing a surge in investments and acquisitions related to causal AI technology.

Among deployment, on-premises segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On-premises deployment of causal AI platforms involves installing the software directly onto the organization's servers or hardware infrastructure. This deployment model provides maximum control over the data and the platform, as all data is stored within the organization's own network. On-premises deployment may be preferred by organizations with strict data privacy or regulatory compliance requirements, as it allows them to maintain complete control over their data. On-premises deployment also offers the potential for greater customization and integration with existing IT infrastructure.

Rest of World is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The causal AI market is rapidly expanding globally, with a growing number of companies and governments investing in this emerging technology. In regions outside North America and Europe, the market is also experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced data analytics, rising investments in AI research and development, and the adoption of AI-based solutions across various industries. One of the major trends in the causal AI market in these regions is the increasing adoption of AI-based solutions in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and retail.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Importance of Causal Inference Models in Various Fields, Emergence of Causal AI as a Solution to Overcome the Limitations of Current AI, Operationalizing AI initiatives), restraints (Lack of interpretability & explainability and Acquiring & preparing high-quality data), opportunities (Causal AI is its potential to revolutionize the field of healthcare and Technological advancements in Causal AI), and challenges (Causal Inference from Complex Data Sets, Lack of Standardization and Ethical and Legal Issues) influencing the growth of the Causal AI market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Causal AI market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Causal AI market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in Causal AI and Causal ML market strategies; the report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Causal AI market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as IBM, Google , AWS, Microsoft, Cognizant and Dynatrace among others in the Causal AI market.

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Causal AI Market - High Demand for Platforms to Transfer Data from Physical Premises to Cloud

4.2 Market, by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences to Account for Largest Size During Forecast Period

4.3 Market, by Region - North America to Account for Largest Share by 2028

4.4 Market, by Offering and Key Vertical - Platforms and Healthcare & Life Sciences Segments to Account for Significant Respective Shares by 2030

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Importance of Causal Inference Models in Various Fields

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Causal AI to Overcome Limitations of Current AI

5.2.1.3 Operationalizing AI Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Interpretability and Explainability

5.2.2.2 Acquiring and Preparing High-Quality Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential to Revolutionize Healthcare Field

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Causal Inference from Complex Data Sets

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Accelerating Model Validation with Causal AI

5.3.2 Unlocking Revenue Growth with Causal AI-Powered Pricing and Promotion Optimization

5.3.3 Using Causal AI to Enhance Customer Retention Strategies

5.3.4 Revolutionizing Data Provider Industry with Causal AI

5.3.5 Use of Causal AI for Customer Segmentation

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Correlation-based AI vs. Causal AI

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Best Practices in Causal AI Market

5.9 Future Directions of Causal AI Landscape

5.10 Brief History of Evolution of Causal AI

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Pricing Model Analysis

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Regulatory Landscape

5.16 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.17 Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in Causal AI Market

5.18 Key Conferences & Events

5.19 Business Models of Causal AI

5.20 Approaches to Causal Inferences

