Global CBD Consumer Health Market Outlook Report to 2030: Rising Import/Export of Medicinal CBD and Expanding Usage of CBD Topicals

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CBD Consumer Health Market by Product (Medical OTC Products, Nutraceuticals), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Pharmacies, Retail Stores) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CBD Consumer Health Market size was estimated at USD 9.31 billion in 2022, USD 10.77 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78% to reach USD 30.07 billion by 2030.



The CBD consumer health market encompasses the sales, distribution, and consumption of cannabidiol (CBD) infused products aimed at improving overall health and wellness. The primary applications of these CBD-based products include pain management, stress relief, anxiety alleviation, and improvement in sleep quality. The increased awareness about the therapeutic benefits of CBD among consumers worldwide has improved the use of CBD consumer health products across the nutraceutical sector. Moreover, the relaxation of stringent regulations related to hemp cultivation and production has enhanced the production and availability of CBD consumer health products worldwide.

The high costs associated with CBD consumer health products, along with inconsistent regulatory frameworks across different regions, have limited the product penetration of CBD consumer health products. However, the ongoing clinical trials investigating its effectiveness in treating various illnesses and continued investment from private investors and public sectors for exports and imports of medicinal CBD are expected to create growth opportunities for the CBD consumer health market in the coming years.



Regional Insights



The CBD consumer health market in the Americas is rapidly proliferating due to the legalization of cannabis cultivation and production, ongoing developments in CBD consumer health products, and increased consumer awareness toward the health benefits of CBD consumer health. Canadian consumers also show a growing interest in CBD for health and wellness purposes, as reflected by Health Canada's recent regulatory changes to provide easier access to cannabis-infused products.

The rising number of clinical trials to evaluate CBD's potential benefits for various health conditions, such as anxiety, inflammation, pain management, and sleep disorders are expanding the scope for CBD consumer health products in the EMEA region. The Asia-Pacific region represents a rapidly evolving CBD consumer health market due to the flourishing nutraceutical and skincare industry, along with growing investments for CBD in the field of oncology.



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the CBD Consumer Health Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the CBD Consumer Health Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product

Medical OTC Products CBD Analgesic Products CBD Dermatology Products CBD Mental Health Products CBD Sleeping Aids Products

Nutraceuticals CBD Sports Nutrition CBD Vitamins & Dietary Supplements CBD Weight Management & Wellbeing



Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Pharmacies

Retail Stores

6. CBD Consumer Health Market, by Product



7. CBD Consumer Health Market, by Distribution Channel



8. Americas CBD Consumer Health Market



9. Asia-Pacific CBD Consumer Health Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa CBD Consumer Health Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player

11.3.1. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.3.1.1. Irwin Naturals Cannabis Products Launch Nationwide in Canada

11.3.1.2. Martha Stewart CBD Launches its First-Ever Category Expansion with New Line of CBD Wellness Topicals

11.3.2. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

11.3.2.1. Canopy Growth to Fast-Track Entry into the U.S. Cannabis Market



12. Competitive Portfolio

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth

CBD American Shaman

CBDepot s.r.o

Charlotte's Web Holdings

Columbia Care

Croda International

Curaleaf

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CV Sciences

Elixinol

Endoca

Gaia Botanicals

Global Cannabinoids

HEXO Corp.

Isodiol International

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Joy Organics

Kazmira

Koninklijke DSM

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Medterra CBD

Noramco, Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals

