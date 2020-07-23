Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market: Focus on Product Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), Industry Analysis (Regulatory Framework, Supply Chain, Patent Analysis, and Investments), and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934755/?utm_source=PRN







Market Report Coverage - CBD-Infused Beverages



Market Segmentation



• Product Type – Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – U.K., Netherlands

• Asia-Pacific & Japan - Australia, Japan

• China



Growth Drivers



• Rising demand and increasing legalization of cannabis

• Wide range of health benefits associated with CBD-infused beverages

• Acceptance of CBD-infused drinks by consumers in their day-to-day life and legalization in many sports



Market Challenges



• Stringent regulation and lengthy approval process for CBD products

• Side effects associated with CBD consumption



Market Opportunities



• Continuing research on the development and production of healthier forms of cannabis and its by-products

• Impact of COVID-19 on the CBD-infused beverages market



Key CBD-Infused Beverages Companies Profiled



New Age Beverages Corporation, Phivida Holding Inc., The Alkaline Water Company Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Lagunitas Brewing Company (Heineken N.V.), Puration Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How will the market react after the legalization of CBD-infused beverages by the FDA (considering health benefits)?

• What is the process of infusing CBD oil into the beverages?

• What are the patents regarding the CBD oil infusion into the beverages?

• What are the health benefits associated with CBD products (not particularly beverages but in general, according to research studies conducted in the past)?

• What investments recently happened in the CBD-infused beverages market?

• What is the difference between hemp and cannabis-derived products?

• Which countries have an existing CBD-infused beverages market, and which ones are likely to add to the list in the coming years?

• Which sports authorities have legalized CBD consumption, and what are the limitations?

• What types of CBD products are available in the market?

• What strategies and developments are being undertaken by the key players in the market?

• How can CBD-infused beverages affect other beverage industries?

• What is the supply chain of the CBD-infused beverages market?

• What are the country-wise restrictions regarding the amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contents in CBD beverages?

• What is the regulatory framework being worked upon in the industry?



Market Overview



The increase in the legalization of medical cannabis and its by-products by countries over the last decade has immensely transformed the CBD-infused beverages industry.CBD is the non-psychoactive compound of the cannabis plant, which is also responsible for treating various health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and mood upliftment.



After the legalization of CBD in sports by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the industry has been opened to an immense opportunity because of CBD's benefit in treating inflammation and pain.



Manufacturers are actively involved in innovating new products to cater to different consumer categories, such as sportsperson, medicinal purposes, general use, and the ever-changing consumer taste.Many alcoholic and carbonated drinks giants are also showcasing interest in the upcoming industry and made significant investments in developing their product line-ups.



As a result, the industry is witnessing a boom with growing customer knowledge and demand for the products and continuous investments for product innovations.



CBD-infused food and drinks are setting a new trend in the food and healthcare industries.These nutritious drinks have secured a strong position in the food and beverage industry.



Despite the challenges pertaining to the legalization and regulation of CBD products, CBD beverages have witnessed a worldwide adoption due to their benefits. Some of the factors responsible for shaping the CBD beverage industry's future are changing customer tastes, product innovations, awareness, and acclaim for these beverages.



Increased health concerns, such as depression (about 264 million people suffer as of 2019) and anxiety, have also fueled the need for cannabis-based products that have shown positive response in the treatment of conditions.CBD has also become increasingly popular for pain relief, mood-improvement, and relaxation.



As a result, people have started consuming CBD-infused drinks in their day-to-day lives, thus boosting the market growth.



The industry is facing some challenges related to marketing the product as dietary supplements around different regions. However, the continuous research and development for the production of healthier forms of CBD beverages will open up further opportunities for the CBD infused beverage industry.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, legal landscape, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the adoption of CBD-infused beverages on the global level has led companies to invest in this industry. Many global companies that offer different forms of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks also offer CBD-infused beverages, such as Heineken N.V. under the brand name of Lagunitas Brewing Company, Constellation brand, The Alkaline Water Company, and Puration Inc.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of CBD-infused beverages sold in terms of value, due to increased demand for cannabis-based products, concerns toward health and wellbeing, and legalization of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes in the region. Apart from this, Australia, Japan, and the U.K. are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• Asia-Pacific, Japan, and China



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934755/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

