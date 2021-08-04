Global CBD Infused Cosmetics Market | $ 2.22 Billion Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market is set to grow by USD 2.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the cosmetics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare
- Make Up and Haircare
- Fragrances
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the CBD-infused cosmetics market in the household products industry include Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market size
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market trends
- CBD-infused Cosmetics Market industry analysis
The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising product awareness especially among Millennials will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the CBD-infused cosmetics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca BV
- Green Light Acquisitions LLC
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
- LOreal SA
- The CBD Skincare Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
