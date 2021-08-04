Global CBD Infused Cosmetics Market | $ 2.22 Billion Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the cosmetics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare



Make Up and Haircare



Fragrances



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the CBD-infused cosmetics market in the household products industry include Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market size

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market trends

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the CBD-infused cosmetics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

