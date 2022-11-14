Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.15 Billion, Growing Competition and Consumer Demand for Improved Products to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.39% during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio expansion, rising product awareness, and growth of the cosmetics industry are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries, availability of counterfeit products, and compliance with regulatory conditions for manufacturing CBD-infused cosmetics will hamper the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2022-2026

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: Key Driver

The growing competition and consumer demand for improved products have encouraged vendors to focus on R&D operations. Vendors are focusing on including innovative ingredients and technologies with practical benefits and minimal side effects to attain differentiation in the competitive market. They are releasing products that will help consumers overcome hair and skin-related issues. Vendors are also offering products in premium ranges to tap the luxury cosmetics segment, which is increasing their sales. These factors are contributing to the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, the launch of innovative products, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada writers are the key markets for CBD-infused Cosmetics in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed region-level and country-level information

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented by skincare, make-up and haircare, fragrances, and others. The skincare segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by factors such as increased awareness of the importance of skincare. Manufacturers of CBD skincare cosmetics are focusing on product innovations and new product launches to expand their customer base.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: Some Companies Covered

Blueberries Medical Corp

Canapar s.r.l

Cronos Group Inc

De La Beuh

Elixinol Global Ltd

Endoca BV

Green Light Acquisitions LLC

Herbivore Botanicals

Imbue Botanicals LLC

In Season Beauty

Isodiol International Inc.

Joy Organics LLC

Kana Skincare

Khiron Life Sciences Corp

LOreal SA

MALIN GOETZ

Medical Marijuana Inc

The CBD Skincare Co

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Unilever PLC

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Cosmetics Market by Type, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is a key trend. Consumers are gradually shifting from chemical-based cosmetics to organic or chemical-free cosmetics. Chemical-free cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity among consumers.

Online Premium Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is a key trend. Compounds such as parabens and phthalates are also known to cause cancer and Type II diabetes, due to which organic skin care products and cosmeceuticals are increasingly gaining popularity. Organic products are made from natural extracts such as neem and aloe vera to protect the skin from premature aging.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blueberries Medical Corp, Canapar s.r.l, Cronos Group Inc, De La Beuh, Elixinol Global Ltd, Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Herbivore Botanicals, Imbue Botanicals LLC, In Season Beauty, Isodiol International Inc., Joy Organics LLC, Kana Skincare, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, LOreal SA, MALIN GOETZ, Medical Marijuana Inc, The CBD Skincare Co, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Make up and haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Make up and haircare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cronos Group Inc

Exhibit 97: Cronos Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cronos Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Cronos Group Inc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Cronos Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Cronos Group Inc - Segment focus

10.4 Elixinol Global Ltd

Exhibit 102: Elixinol Global Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 103: Elixinol Global Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Elixinol Global Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Elixinol Global Ltd - Segment focus

10.5 Endoca BV

Exhibit 106: Endoca BV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Endoca BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Endoca BV - Key offerings

10.6 Green Light Acquisitions LLC

Exhibit 109: Green Light Acquisitions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Green Light Acquisitions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Green Light Acquisitions LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Isodiol International Inc.

Exhibit 112: Isodiol International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Isodiol International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Isodiol International Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Khiron Life Sciences Corp

Exhibit 115: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Overview



Exhibit 116: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Segment focus

10.9 LOreal SA

Exhibit 119: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 122: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.10 The CBD Skincare Co

Exhibit 124: The CBD Skincare Co - Overview



Exhibit 125: The CBD Skincare Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: The CBD Skincare Co - Key offerings

10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 127: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 132: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 135: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio