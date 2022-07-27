Global CBD Nutraceuticals Market to Reach $1.04 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Nutraceuticals Market Research Report by Product Type (Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and CBD Tinctures), Sales Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States CBD Nutraceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 352.34 million in 2021, USD 436.14 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.90% to reach USD 1,047.10 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the CBD Nutraceuticals to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and CBD Tinctures.

Based on Sales Channel, the market was studied across Online, Pharmacies, and Retail Stores.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the CBD Nutraceuticals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. CBD Nutraceuticals Market, by Product Type



7. CBD Nutraceuticals Market, by Sales Channel



8. California CBD Nutraceuticals Market



9. Florida CBD Nutraceuticals Market



10. Illinois CBD Nutraceuticals Market



11. New York CBD Nutraceuticals Market



12. Ohio CBD Nutraceuticals Market



13. Pennsylvania CBD Nutraceuticals Market



14. Texas CBD Nutraceuticals Market



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Usability Profiles



17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BioThrive Sciences

Bluebird Botanicals

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

CV Sciences, Inc.

Diamond CBD Inc.

Elixinol LLC

Endoca BV

Foria Wellness

Gaia Botanicals, LLC

Garden of Life

Green Roads

Indena S.p.A.

Irwin Naturals

Isodiol International Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medterra

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited

Nutrafuels Inc.

