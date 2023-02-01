Global CBD Pet Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring CBDfx, cbdMD, Endoca CBD and Fomo Bones Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CBD Pet Market (2022-2027) by Type, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global CBD Pet Market is estimated to be worth USD 249.82 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 493.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global CBD Pet Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

The Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global CBD Pet Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The Global CBD Pet Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Why Buy This Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global CBD Pet Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario within the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains competitive analysis using 'Positioning Quadrants'; a proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of the Bowel and Git-related Problems in the Pets

Increased Rate of Sleep and Anxiety Related Disorders in Pets

Increasing Spending on Their Pets Well Being

Restraints

After Treatment, Side Effects such as Dry Mouth, Drowsiness, and Low Blood Pressure

High Cost for Therapy

Opportunities

Rising Demand for the CBD Derivatives for the Veterinary Treatment Market

Easy Availability and Less Stringent Government Regulation

Challenges

Complex Dosage Pattern

Market Segmentation



The Global CBD Pet Market is segmented based on Type, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Food-grade and Therapeutic-grade.

By Animal Type, the market is classified into Canine and Feline.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online Retail Channel, Retail Pharmacies and Veterinary Clinics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Companies Mentioned

Canna-Pet, LLC

CBD American Shaman

CBD Liquid Labs

CBD Living

CBDfx

cbdMD

Endoca CBD

Fomo Bones

Gaia Botanicals, LLC

Green Mountain Animal, LLC

Green Roads

Honest Paws

Isodiol International, Inc.

Joy Organics

Nuleaf Naturals

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Petly CBD

The Anxious Pet

Wet Noses, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxk394-cbd-pet?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets